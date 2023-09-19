Cirie Fields vs Felicia Cannon in Big Brother 25 drama

A Big Brother 25 war between Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon has begun.

Cirie took the first shot when she worked hard to get Felicia out while Cameron Hardin was Head of Household.

Cirie wanted to save Izzy Gleicher, but her plan backfired when she and Jared got caught in a series of lies.

Felicia learned about what Cirie was doing and created a new two-person BB25 alliance.

While the ladies have remained cordial in person, they are scheming behind the scenes this week.

With Jared as the HOH, the ladies have had time to construct new plans.

The war between Cirie and Felicia

After she felt targeted by Cirie, Felicia began chatting intensely with people she had wanted out of the house.

Felicia has worked hard to align with America Lopez, Cory Wurtenberger, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains.

Their common enemies are the mother-son duo. It raises some interesting questions about the Double Eviction.

Below is a chat Felicia had with Mecole Hayes. The duo has become very frustrated about getting left behind by their perceived alliances.

🚨 Felicia just declared war on Cirie, Jared and Blue – she's fully onboard to evicting them! #bb25 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bCwgz3GquZ — 🔥 BBXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) September 18, 2023

Cirie takes a shot at Felicia

A new plan from Cirie is to take the heat off of her by pushing Felicia under the bus.

Cirie is telling people that Felicia is spreading a story about an alliance of Jag, America, and Cory trying to make it to the end together.

The intent is to get the rest of the house worried about that trio while saying Felicia talked about targeting them.

Most of Felicia’s chats have been about trying to survive, but now other houseguests are coming up to talk to her about Cirie’s rumor.

Cory figured out what happened, but Felicia has now become paranoid. That paranoia is what Cirie wants because it takes focus off of her.

Below is a recent chat that Cory and Felicia had about what has been said in the house.

Cory confirms Cirie is still spreading more lies about Felicia, with the idea of targeting Felicia in the next eviction! #bb25 pic.twitter.com/PfNBnO6Xr6 — 🔥 BBXtra 🔥 (@BigBrotherXtra) September 19, 2023

More Big Brother news and notes

The final nominees for Week 7 on Big Brother 25 are set. One of them gets sent home at the September 21 Eviction Ceremony.

A new season of The Traitors features Big Brother alums. It should debut this winter.

Outside of the game, Red Utley said BB25 is “rigged” for Cirie to win. Many Big Brother fans agree with his opinion.

The episode schedule has changed a lot for Season 25.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule at CBS.

As a reminder, host Julie Chen Moonves also revealed changes to the BB25 jury format.

Big Brother 25 airs on CBS.