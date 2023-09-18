News Big Brother 25 spoilers: Veto Meeting sets final nominees

The Big Brother live feeds have revealed what happened at the Week 7 Veto Meeting. Jared Fields has been in charge this week after winning the Endurance Challenge. He immediately set his sights on trying to get out Cameron Hardin. Jared put Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez on the block at his Nomination Ceremony. Jared planned to backdoor Cameron, and he pushed to keep Cameron out of the Veto Competition. Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Even though Cameron got drawn to play for the Power of Veto, he did not win it.

What happened at the Veto Meeting on Big Brother 25?

Jag Bains won the Power of Veto this week. Getting selected as one of the players has led to a resume-building week for him.

Since Cameron and Jag formed a new deal for safety, it was possible that Jag might not play the POV.

But it turned out that Jag never intended to honor that alliance with Cameron.

Jag used the Power of Veto to save Cory.

Cameron was named the replacement nominee by Jared.

This means America and Cameron are the final nominees for the week.

The rest of the BB25 houseguests will vote to send America or Cameron home at the September 21 Eviction Ceremony.

Cameron is in the hot seat, but two people are going home during the night.

Who will follow Cameron out the door? Tune in for that Double Eviction episode on Thursday night to find out.

In an odd move, Jared pushed Izzy Gleicher under the bus. Jared decided to lie to his mom about Izzy in the house, making a questionable move.

Pushing that lie to Cirie Fields may be why his mom entertained a shocking plan.

Cirie approached Jared about quitting Big Brother. She put her game in his hands at the Veto Meeting, and it will be interesting to see if the segment makes it to a future episode.

The chatter about possibly leaving the Big Brother house led to some backlash against Cirie on social media.

And a Big Brother legend defended Cirie against BB Twitter.

Here is the updated BB25 TV schedule. CBS had to shift dates and times.

As a reminder, a Double Eviction is coming up on the schedule. Two more people will be sent home before the jury phase.

