Christine Brown’s kids ‘still really miss’ Robyn’s kids: ‘That was a tragedy of leaving’

Christine and Robyn Brown’s kids once shared a close relationship, but they’ve drifted apart since the family’s breakup.

Now that Kody Brown is down to one wife, the family’s dream of their large family living happily ever after in unison has come crashing down.

Christine has remarried David Woolley and relocated to Utah, Janelle has moved to North Carolina with her daughter, Madison, and Meri is now living in her B&B in Utah.

Meanwhile, Robyn is left living as a monogamist with Kody and their five kids in Flagstaff.

During a joint appearance on the Rogue Energy Podcast, Christine and Janelle opened up about their relationships, or lack thereof, with the rest of the family members.

It’s obvious that the adults have gone their separate ways and that Kody’s relationships with most of his older children are broken.

But what some Sister Wives fans may forget is that the kids’ relationships with each other were torn apart, too.

Janelle and Christine are hopeful their kids can reunite with Robyn’s kids

As Janelle confessed, she’s hopeful that someday “there will be some reconciliation between our little pod,” which includes Robyn’s kids.

Christine chimed in, adding that it would be “great” if the kids could get together again.

“I know that my kids still really miss that and miss Robyn’s kids, you know,

especially like Ysabel and Gwendlyn got along really well with Aurora [and Breanna],” Christine admitted.

“That’s, like, the tragedy of it, is what happened, and us losing

contact with Robyn’s kids,” Christine added. “I think that’s… that was a tragedy of leaving.”

Christine and Janelle don’t have relationships with Meri and Robyn

Earlier in the episode, the ladies shared whether they still speak to their former sister wives, Robyn and Meri.

Admittedly, neither Christine nor Janelle still have relationships with Robyn and Meri… but let’s be real, why would they?

As Janelle shared, she’s had “some interactions” with Meri, “working cohesively” to settle the Coyote Pass situation.

But they haven’t remained in contact otherwise because, as Janelle put it, she doesn’t have much in common with Kody’s third ex-wife, though she clarified that she doesn’t wish Meri any ill will.

However, Janelle has had zero contact with Robyn, admitting, “I haven’t sought her out.”

“I don’t really overlap her in any part of my life,” Janelle added.

As for Christine, she admits she hasn’t spoken with Meri or Robyn in years—and she intends to keep it that way.

“I haven’t talked to Meri or Robyn for years, and it’s funny… we’ll just keep it like that,” Christine declared. “I don’t need to develop a relationship with them.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.