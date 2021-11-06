Christine Brown’s cousin calls her ‘brave’ for leaving Kody, credits Sister Wives fame for helping

Christine Brown has the support of her family after leaving Kody Brown. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Christine Brown is finding support in her family after the Sister Wives star recently left her husband, Kody Brown.

On Tuesday, November 2, Christine and Kody both announced their separation on their Instagram Feeds after months of speculation about them splitting.

After 27 years of marriage, Christine decided to walk away and start a new life in Utah, which has been her dream for years.

Amid the tough decision to leave not only Kody but her sister wives and their combined 18 children, Christine’s cousin is offering words of encouragement.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown will face ‘grief,’ says cousin

Speaking with The Sun, Christine’s first cousin (one generation removed), Anna LeBaron, said that Christine is going through a tough time and will continue to face struggles after walking away.

“The transition away from any kind of relationship, polygamous or monogamous, is always a difficult decision to make,” Anna told the outlet. “I hope she is well and going to be healing from this very difficult time in her life.”

Anna continued, “I hope she’s getting the care and support she needs. This decision after [27] years of marriage is difficult. There is going to be grief and sadness.”

Anna offered her wishes for Christine’s future and said, “My hope is she will find healing and live a life that will bring her joy, peace, and happiness.”

Christine’s cousin Anna left polygamy when she was 13 years old so she understands the ins and outs of living plural marriage.

In Christine’s religion, the spouses stay together even after they pass on. Anna explained that many polygamists are fearful to leave their spouses because of religious ramifications tied to the afterlife.

“However, once they do, they are able to form their own opinions and thoughts moving forward. She can now decide some things for herself,” Anna added.

Christine’s presence on Sister Wives has afforded her the opportunity to attract a broad customer base for her online income-earners, LuLaRoe and Plexus.

Christine Brown’s cousin says plural wives rarely have the means to leave

Anna says that earning an income as Christine does is not common among the polygamous community and is a big reason why so many wives feel stuck and don’t leave.

“For women to have resources to leave is very uncommon,” Christine’s cousin explained. “Most who leave end up in poverty because they are forced to leave everything behind, including everyone who supported them.”

Anna described how Christine’s fame has made it easier for her to leave Kody and the family.

“More women would leave if they had the financial means to do so. The show has created new possibilities and created open doors for her that might not have been possible without the show,” she explained.

“The fact that she has the following on social media, she’s an influencer. It allows her to sell products and be able to be in the new direction she’s headed in,” Anna continued. “I’m happy for her that she has these resources to make these decisions affecting her life in a much better way.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Anna also told The Sun that it’s a possibility Christine may join a different polygamous family now that she’s split from Kody.

With rumors that Christine’s split was filmed for the show, Sister Wives fans will want to catch up with Season 16 later this month.

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.