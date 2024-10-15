Christine Brown throws major shade when asked to describe ex Kody Brown: ‘Deadbeat dad’

Christine Brown doesn’t have anything nice to say about her ex-husband.

The Sister Wives star ended her 25-year plural marriage to Kody Brown in 2021.

Since leaving Kody and polygamy behind, Christine has remarried and moved on with her life.

She can’t stop gushing over her husband, David Woolley, whom she wed in October 2023.

Now that she’s found her one true love, Christine has found a renewed sense of confidence.

During a press tour in California, Christine was joined by her former sister-wife-turned-BFF, Janelle Brown, who happens to be Kody’s second ex-wife.

Christine and Janelle Brown describe their ex, Kody, in three words

The two stopped by the studio for an appearance on Radio Andy’s podcast, where they dished on their personal lives as well as the show.

Before signing off, the ladies were asked to describe their ex in three words.

Christine was first to oblige, asking, “Just three?” before delivering her very blunt answer.

“Uh, deadbeat dad… sorry, that’s two [words], but that can be two. Deadbeat dad and oblivious,” Christine stated matter-of-factly.

Janelle wasn’t as harsh as Christine, sharing that she would use the word “charismatic” to describe her ex.

“Come on… when he walks into the room, he’s very charismatic,” Janelle said.

Christine admitted that she was “too mad at” Kody to agree, but Janelle revealed that she is “over it.”

But Janelle didn’t only have nice things to say about her former husband, the father of her six children.

“I do think he’s selfish,” she continued. “I do. And I do think oblivious is probably good. Like, he seems to be sort of like, I don’t know, like the reality is bewildering to him.”

Christine’s husband, David Woolley, lauded her online

While Christine is busy bad-mouthing Kody, her husband, David, has been busy shouting her out on social media.

Taking to Instagram this week, David sang Christine’s praises in a heartfelt post.

David uploaded a selfie of himself and Christine posing in Sedona, Arizona, smiling big for the camera.

In his caption, David complimented his wife of one year, writing, “I was in Sedona a few weeks ago, it’s really really pretty there, just like @christine_brownsw is.”

“I’m so glad she found me, and stalked me. This last year has been# a hell of a ride,” he continued. “She’s the most thoughtful, loving, caring person. I’m enjoying this ride and want to just keep riding.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.