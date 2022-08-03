Christine Brown spends time with Janelle’s son Hunter and Sister Wives fans are loving it

Christine spent the day with her former sister wife Janelle’s son, Hunter. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @janellebrown117/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown may not be married to Kody Brown anymore, but that doesn’t mean that she has written off the rest of the family.

In November 2021, Christine walked away from her spiritual marriage to Kody after more than 25 years together, as Monsters and Critics reported.

Christine became Kody’s third wife when she joined the plural marriage. At the time, in 1994, Kody was also married to his first wife, Meri, and his second wife, Janelle.

Since her split from Kody, Christine has moved back to Utah, which has been a dream of hers for years and is focusing on her new life as a single woman.

Although Kody is no longer part of the equation, Christine has remained close with at least one of her former sister wives, Janelle Brown.

Christine and Janelle share a close bond, as do their kids, and they’ve made sure to stay connected by carving out time to spend together, often taking trips or even catching up over a cup of coffee.

Recently, Christine shared a post on Instagram and divulged that she spent some time with Janelle and Kody’s son, Hunter Brown, who recently moved closer to his mom in the Flagstaff, Arizona area.

Christine Brown spends the day with Janelle and Kody’s son Hunter

Christine captioned her post, “Honestly, going to this medieval tournament with @hunter_elias01 and Truely was so entertaining! Nothing like yelling Huzzah and cheering on dueling knights!”

The 50-year-old mom of six’s first slide showed herself, her and Kody’s youngest child Truely, and Hunter posing at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, each of them donning a crown for the all-smiles VIP photo op.

The second slide depicted a funny, candid moment between the trio, with Truely making a silly face as she pretended to bite her big brother’s thumb while Christine laughed in the background.

Christine, Truely, and Hunter then chowed down on feasts fit for royalty as they held their food up for a fun tableside snap.

Sister Wives fans always love to see Christine happy, especially since she split from Kody, and especially love it when she spends time with Janelle and her kids.

Taking to the comments section, Christine’s followers expressed how great it was to see her staying connected to Janelle’s children.

Sister Wives fans love Christine’s relationships with Janelle’s kids

One supportive comment read, “Christine is and has always been a lovely friend, sister wife and mother to her own kids and Janelle’s kids. Those children love her and she [deserves] their love. It’s just great to see them with her.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Another Sister Wives fan told Christine, “Love seeing you and Truely with Hunter! He’s always been such a good big brother.”

“I love the relationship that you have with Janelle and all her kids,” expressed another one of Christine’s followers.

Christine has certainly proved that the single life suits her well and Sister Wives fans are happy to see her continuing to live her best life without Kody.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.