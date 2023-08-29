Christine Brown ‘shocked’ by some of Kody’s comments about their breakup: ‘I can’t believe you just said that’

Admittedly, Christine Brown’s new relationship with her fiance, David Woolley, is much simpler than the one she shared with Kody Brown for over 25 years.

The Sister Wives star is opening up about her “soulmate,” David, and how Kody could never live up to that title despite decades of marriage.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 51-year-old TLC star gushed over David, calling him the “love of her life” and appreciating how “simple” their relationship is.

“I didn’t know I could have a simple life with somebody,” Christine dished. “I didn’t know I would find a soulmate. I totally found a soulmate. He’s totally my soulmate, and I didn’t even know.”

Christine went public with her and David’s romance earlier this year and announced their engagement in April 2023.

Before splitting from Kody and meeting David after relocating to Utah, Christine was entangled in a plural marriage. She shared Kody with three other women, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn Brown.

Now that she’s got a taste of monogamy for the first time in her life, it’s opened her eyes to a whole new world.

In fact, she’s looking back at her failed marriage to Kody and admits that not only was he never her soulmate but that some of his statements about their breakup have left her flabbergasted.

Christine Brown is still ‘shocked’ by some of the things that come out of Kody Brown’s mouth

“I’m so shocked that [it] would actually come out of somebody’s mouth,” Christine said of the things Kody has said post-split. “And I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you just said that. I can’t believe you just said that.'”

Christine said Kody’s remarks often “blow her mind,” and she often wonders about things he hasn’t voiced but is choosing to keep to himself.

Noting that she often “reigns” things back in her mind before speaking them, Christine questions whether Kody is doing the same.

“What if he’s reigning things back? What else could come out of his mouth?” the mother of six added.

Season 18 of Sister Wives exposes Kody’s other broken marriages

Christine’s gut feelings that Kody wasn’t the one she was meant to spend the rest of her life with have been reconfirmed recently. Last season on Sister Wives, we witnessed the beginning of the end of Christine and Kody’s polygamous love story.

Season 18 of Sister Wives kicked off earlier this month, and viewers are watching the aftermath of Christine and Kody’s split unfold. Not only that, but Kody’s fractured marriages to his other now-ex-wives, Meri and Janelle, are being exposed, while Robyn has been left to deal with the repercussions.

Kody has also struggled in his relationships with several of his kids, including Garrison, Gabriel, Gwendlyn, and Leon, which, in turn, have affected his relationships with their mothers.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned in recent seasons of Sister Wives, it’s that Kody Brown is the common denominator in all of the broken relationships within the family.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.