Christine Brown responds to Sister Wives fans who accused her of promoting a ‘scam’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is being called out for a promotion that her critics say is a scam.

Christine recently promoted a giveaway online, as most social media influencers do as part of their jobs.

Taking to Instagram, Christine posted a photo of herself seated in her dining room, holding up a Macbook Air along with a Canon camera and an iPhone 14 on her lap.

In the caption, Christine explained how her 1.2 million followers could win the three items along with a $1,000 gift card.

“GIVEAWAY!! Yes, this is REAL!!😍” Christine wrote. “I’m SO grateful to be able to team up with with @socialstance to gift one of my followers a brand new Canon Camera, Macbook Air, iPhone 14, AND a $1,000 Prepaid Visa Gift card to spend on whatever your heart desires!”

Christine then explained that to be entered to win, her followers needed to follow every account that Social Stance follows on Instagram, like her post, and tag their friends’ IG handles.

Christine’s post received nearly 24,000 likes, and thousands rushed to the comments — some of them to participate in the contest and spread the word, and others to slam her decision to promote such a giveaway, which many felt was deceiving.

Sister Wives fans call out Christine Brown’s promotional ‘scam’

“Scam 😂😂😂 she is selling something again 😮😥😂,” wrote one of Christine’s critics.

Another warned, “Don’t fall for the fake accounts trying to add u and saying I won!”

Others voiced that they won’t be participating due to the amount of work involved.

Another one of Christine’s followers commented that she was duped: “I fell for it…followed them all then got random follow requests from all these fake socialstance accounts! Quickly unfollowed all 65 accounts.”

Apparently, Christine not only received negative feedback in the comments but in her DMs as well. The 51-year-old TLC star took to her Instagram Stories shortly after posting the giveaway to try and clear the air.

Christine and her daughter Mykelti set the record straight: ‘It’s legitimate’

First, Christine shared a screenshot of the fraudulent account, which has an identical logo to the correct company.

Furthermore, Christine was joined by her daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron, as they explained to Christine’s followers what was going on.

“So I’m doing a Social Stance giveaway. Um, there’s another one out there right now asking for your credit [card information]. I would not do something that I don’t really, really endorse and research deeply,” Christine told her followers.

Mykelti added, “My mom, everything she does, she like, 100 percent guarantees that it’s fine. It’s legitimate. She’s not going to mess with you guys.”

“No,” Christine added. “There’s another one out there. Don’t do it. If it sounds fishy, it is fishy, and that’s not the one I’m endorsing.”

“Don’t do that! Don’t give them your credit card information – don’t do that. Thanks,” Christine ended her video clip.

Christine is staying busy with wedding planning

While Christine works to build her newfound role as a social media influencer, she’s also plenty busy with her personal life as well. She and her fiance, David Woolley, are currently planning their wedding.

Last month, Christine asked her Instagram followers for help and suggestions as her special day nears.

Christine encouraged local Utah vendors to contact her regarding wedding cakes, flowers, and her bridal gown.

She also tagged David in the caption, adding, “So excited to plan this blessed day with my [fiance] by my side.”

Christine hasn’t shared when she and David will tie the knot, but meanwhile, Sister Wives fans are anxiously awaiting details about their impending nuptials.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.