Christine Brown explains tattoo of David Woolley’s face on her arm

Christine Brown’s got some explaining to do.

The TLC star recently debuted a tattoo of her husband David Woolley’s face on her arm, and Sister Wives fans want answers.

The 52-year-old mom of six uploaded a set of photos of herself and David on Instagram earlier this week.

The side-by-side pics featured Christine and David’s weight loss accomplishments.

In the right photo, Christine and David showed off their slimmed-down physiques.

The couple posed with David facing the camera, and Christine faced David with her left arm on his chest.

Christine shows off a tattoo of David’s face on her arm

In the snap, Christine’s left arm was clearly visible in her short-sleeved sundress, revealing a tattoo of what appeared to be David’s face.

Christine sported a tattoo of David’s face in a recent Instagram post. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

In the comments section of her post, several Sister Wives viewers noticed Christine’s upper arm tattoo and questioned her about it.

Sister Wives fans took notice of Christine’s tattoo

One commenter asked, “Wait a minute can we talk about what appears to be a tattoo of David on your arm?”

As Christine explained in her reply, “lol a temporary tattoo I put on during our last cruise lol.”

A second Instagram user also noticed Christine’s tattoo and commented, “That’s awesome and this is off topic was that a birth mark on your left arm if you look at it close it looks like your husband face which is pretty neat.”

Christine explained that her tattoo of David’s face was temporary. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Again, Christine explained herself, responding, “lol it was a temporary tattoo we put on of each other’s face during a cruise.”

“Looking fabulous! 😍😍Gotta ask about that upper arm tat? Is that David?” asked @flynn.ginger.

Christine replied with a similar comment, once again explaining that the tattoo of David’s face was only temporary, and she wore it during a recent cruise they took.

Christine and David show off their recent weight loss

As Christine explained in the caption of her Instagram post, she and David have shed 65 pounds cumulatively.

Christine is down 40 pounds, and David has dropped 25 pounds since using Plexus products.

In an Instagram Reel dated March 16, David revealed that he’s a diabetic—something he discovered the week before he and Christine got married.

Christine claims that David’s blood sugar is “so much” better since using the product, and both of them have improved their energy levels.

On her @empowered_transformed Instagram page, Christine and her daughter, Mykelti Padron, tout helping women “find natural solutions for weight loss, menopause relief, inflammation reduction, detox, and gut health” via Pleux products.

Christine and Mykelti aren’t the only ones from the Brown family to promote Plexus.

Janelle Brown and her daughter, Madison Brush, are also ambassadors.

The Sister Wives stars have come under fire for their involvement in the company, which has been branded a pyramid scheme.

Despite the backlash, the ladies continue to unapologetically plug their side hustles on social media.

Season 19 of Sister Wives returns to TLC on Sunday, April 20, a 10/9c.