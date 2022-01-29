Chrishell Stause wants next relationship to be with someone who is not famous

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. Pic credit: Netflix

The moment Netflix released their popular show Selling Sunset, Chrishell Stause become one of the show’s most likeable stars. Her sweet demeanor and bright smile warmed the hearts of many viewers as they rooted for her success.

The show has highlighted a few pivotal moments in Chrishell’s romantic life. At the start of the show, she was married to actor, and This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. The two started dating in 2014 and got married in 2017. Toward the end of 2019, Hartley sadly filed for divorce.

Chrishell talked about her divorce in Season 3 of Selling Sunset. She told her friend, Mary, that she felt blindsided by the filing. According to her, Justin sent her a text message about it just moments before the media broke the news.

Chrishell Stause is open to dating non-famous people

After her split from Justin, Chrishell began dating Keo Motsepe in December of 2020. Keo was one of the professional dancers on her season of Dancing with the Stars. Their relationship was short-lived and in the summer of 2021, she announced she was dating Jason Oppenheim, her boss on Selling Sunset. Their relationship ended in December.

This week, Chrishell spoke with TMZ about her dating life. When asked about her preferences, she said she prefers to date someone who isn’t a celebrity, but that it’s hard to meet people like that when friends are trying to introduce her to people.

She went on to describe how her time with Jason changed her life. She says even though their relationship didn’t last, they are still very close and have no drama between them.

Jason agreed, calling her “the most amazing girlfriend” he’s ever had. Chrishell continues to work for Jason at The Oppenheim Group, and says nothing is awkward because they are still best friends.

She hasn’t completely ruled out being half of a celebrity couple once again, insisting that she’s ready to try something new and different, hoping it works out better than previous relationships.

Chrishell keeps herself busy with work

When she’s not trying to navigate the dating scene, Chrishell has plenty of things to occupy her time. The former soap opera star has added author to her resume as she’s written a book called Under Construction. It’s set to be released soon with a few book signings scheduled as well.

She’s also continuing to expand her real estate career, which will play out in the confirmed fifth season of Selling Sunset. The release date has yet to be revealed.

Selling Sunset is streaming now on Netflix.