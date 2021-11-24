Chrishell Stause net worth: How much is Selling Sunset star worth and where did she get her money?

Chrishell has been working in Hollywood for decades as an actress. Pic credit: Netflix

Chrishell Stause’s net worth has become one hot topic as her Hollywood star rises thanks to the success of Selling Sunset.

Although soap opera fans have known Chrishell for over a decade, reality TV fans just met her in 2019 on Selling Sunset Season 1. At the time, Chrishell was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, which also gained her some attention.

These days, Chrishell has become more popular than ever. Selling Sunset fans can’t get enough of her, especially when it comes to her new romance with Jason Oppenheim.

How much is Chrishell Stause’s net worth?

Chrishell didn’t have it easy growing up. The Days of our Lives alum has been vocal regarding being homeless at times during her childhood. Because of her struggles as a child, Chrishell has worked hard to build a nice life for herself.

After 16 years in Hollywood, filled with lots of ups and down, Chrishell Stause has a net worth of $5 million. Well, that’s what online sources say anyway.

The brunette beauty has worked hard for every penny of her fortune and continues to hustle today.

How did Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause make her money?

As mentioned above, Chrishell has been part of the soap opera world for years. Chrishell got her start on All My Children in 2005, staying there until the ABC daytime drama was canceled in 2011.

Chrishell went on to appear on Days for two years before joining The Young and the Restless for a few months. In between her soap opera gigs, Chrishell guest-starred on primetime shows Body of Proof and Mistresses.

When Selling Sunset premiered, soap opera fans learned she also had a passion for real estate. Chirshell’s a legit agent who often shares some of her luxurious listings on social media.

Speaking of real estate, Chrishell owns a home in the Hollywood Hills worth over $3 million dollars that no doubt adds to her portfolio.

Appearing on Selling Sunset is, of course, another source of income for Chrishell.

The Netflix show isn’t her only forte into reality television. Chrishell was a contestant on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars.

Plus, Chrishell has become a social media influencer, which also earns her some nice cash. She also has a book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work coming out in February 2022.

Then there’s Chrishell’s divorce from Justin. Details surrounding their proceedings have been sealed so money-wise it’s unclear what added to her fortune. Chrishell shared her side of the story on Selling Sunset Season 3 but made it clear legally she couldn’t say much.

Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset has no intention of slowing down and that means her net worth will only get bigger.

Selling Sunset Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.