Chrishell Stause celebrates Pride Month for the first time since announcing relationship with G Flip

Chrishell Stause is excited to celebrate Pride Month for the first time. Pic credit: Netflix

Chrishell Stause is a busy woman these days. The Selling Sunset star has become one of the main faces of the series, has landed branding deals, and continues to win the hearts of new fans daily.

After ending her relationship with her boss at the Oppenheim Group, Jason, Chrishell revealed she has found love again.

She is currently dating G Flip, who is a musician that identifies as nonbinary. The couple’s romance was shocking to some fans, but Chrishell is happy to share her love with the public.

Chrishell celebrates Pride Month for the first time since announcement

As the month kicked off, Chrishell took the time to recognize Pride Month on social media.

The month of June is dedicated to Pride Month. It’s a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and to honor their achievements and fights for equal rights.

She shared a video on Instagram, where she added a rainbow filter to represent the LGBTQ+ community. While wearing a sleeveless orange dress, she dances to About D*mn Time by Lizzo, which has already become the song of the summer.

She kept her caption short, simply writing, “#HappyPrideMonth” followed by the rainbow emoji.

This is the first time Chrishell has celebrated Pride Month since announcing she was in a relationship with G Flip. The couple have been open about their growing romance saying they have a deep connection and feel they will go the distance with one another.

Previously, Chrishell dated her Selling Sunset costar and boss, Jason Oppenheim. The two split after disagreeing on issues such as getting married and having children. Chrishell has stated her relationship with G Flip has opened her eyes to new things and she is the happiest she’s been in a long time.

Things are moving quickly for Chrishell and G Flip

About her new relationship, Chrishell has said gender is not her focus. Instead, it’s about the person’s heart. She also revealed that she is attracted to masculine energy and doesn’t care what physical form it comes in.

Although their relationship is fairly new, the couple have already made moves to show how serious they are about each other. Chrishell has been helping to promote G Flip’s music and even appeared in her latest music video.

It’s also reported that G Flip has moved in with Chrishell in her Los Angeles home that she recently purchased. G Flip has shared they have already discussed having children in the future and believe they will be together for the long haul.

The two appear to be making long-term plans for their relationship, believing they have connection strong enough to withstand anything.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.