Chris Williams denies watching his own season of Married at First Sight. Pic credit: Lifetime

The current experiment based in Atlanta is proving to be Married at First Sight’s most volatile yet.

While physical attraction has always been something the experts can’t predict, in the case of Chris Williams and Paige Banks – that was the least of their problems.

Despite being the cause of most of the drama, Chris denies watching his own season.

Chris denies watching his own season of MAFS

While most participants choose to stay quiet while the show is airing due to contractual obligations, Chris has been unprecedentedly vocal on social media.

From commenting in Facebook groups to addressing fans on Instagram, Chris has threatened in the past to “come for” MAFS fans who won’t leave Paige and his ex-fiancee Mercedes alone.

In a recent Q&A session, a fan asked, “Do you tune in Wednesdays to watch the show or not even bother at this point?”

Purposely ignoring the fact that new MAFS episodes air on Wednesdays, he sarcastically replies, “Yes on Wednesdays I do watch the show…Snowfall!”

Intentionally excluding MAFS, Chris told his followers his only Wednesday night show is Snowfall. Pic credit: @chriswilliamsii/Instagram

Making sure he emphasized “That’s it!”, it’s clear he’s sending a message to MAFS fans that he’s not watching the current season. He then asked if anyone else watches the FX series.

Chris is being called the worst casting call in MAFS history

It might be best that Chris doesn’t watch his season as some are calling him the worst casting call in MAFS history.

In the previous 11 seasons of the franchise, never before has a new bride had to deal with a pregnant ex-fiancee.

While on paper, Chris came from a line of ministers and achieved success financially, even the experts have admitted, “the Chris we all see now, is not the Chris we met and married to Paige.”

However, viewers are starting to question whether the storyline of Chris, Paige, and Mercedes is even real after the latest episode.

In a moment that should’ve been high-stress, viewers felt as if the two women were holding back laughter.

Regardless, fans cheered Paige on as she finally told Chris, “This relationship no longer serves me.”

Do you think Chris fooled the experts or should the experts have seen the ex-fiancee as a red flag?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.