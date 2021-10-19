Chris Williams apologized to Pastor Dwight, shared text messages from his former friend

MAFS Chris Williams apologizes. Pic credit: Lifetime

There’s been a lot of drama lately for Married At First Sight Season 12’s Chris Williams.

On Monday, Chris revealed on his social media that he had discovered his ex-fiancee Mercedes Myrick’s pregnancy was a lie. Now he feels he has some making up to do and his next stop on the apology train is his former friend, Pastor Dwight.

Season 12 was a wild ride for former MAFS husband Chris Williams. From pregnant ex announcements, explosive fights with costars, and blow-ups with his former friends, it seemed he made a lot more enemies than friends during the season.

But with his recent claims that his ex wasn’t ever really pregnant, it seems Chris is trying to make amends with those who got caught in the crossfire.

Chris Williams makes up with his former friend Pastor Dwight

Chris started by apologizing to his now ex-wife Paige Banks with a picture and a lengthy comment. Next up on the list, Chris’s former friend and advisor, Pastor Dwight.

Chris posted a picture of himself with his friend, Pastor Dwight, and kept the caption short and sweet, simply saying he owed him an apology and that he had been right after all.

Chris and Pastor Dwight had been friends for years before their falling out on MAFS Season 12 and it seems with the claims of Mercedes faking a pregnancy, Chris is reaching back out to try to mend fences with his old friend.

Chris reveals text messages of Pastor Dwight’s warnings

But an apology wasn’t the only thing Chris shared in his posts to Pastor Dwight. Chris revealed screenshots of text messages between himself and Pastor Dwight, with Pastor Dwight warning him that he felt Chris’s ex Mercedes wasn’t being truthful.

Pastor Dwight encouraged Chris in the messages to get a DNA test for the baby and to wait for the results before breaking things off with Chris’s then MAFS wife, Paige.

Pastor Dwight ended the message by saying that he was “Team Paige.”

It seems Chris and Pastor Dwight haven’t had much contact since their explosive last meeting on the Season 12 reunion, where Chris blew up at Pastor Dwight before storming offstage. Chris accused him of going behind his back after he found out that Dwight had a meeting with Paige, without him.

Pastor Dwight responded, saying he was trying to do what he felt was right, but Chris wasn’t having it.

But it seems Chris’s post was an attempt to reach out and mend fences with his old friend after all the drama.

All of the posts have since been deleted from Chris’s Instagram, so the question remains, will Pastor Dwight accept Chris’s apology?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.