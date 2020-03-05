Chris Lopez shares his side of the story in social media documentary

Chris Lopez isn’t filming Teen Mom 2, so viewers don’t know much about him.

In fact, what they know they only know because of what Kailyn Lowry has shared about him on the show and social media.

Even on social media, Chris hasn’t shared much about his life, his son, or his relationship with Kailyn.

But that’s about to change.

Chris used his Instagram to share the news that he’s ready to share his side of the story, and it sounds like he’s doing it in documentary-style videos.

Chris Lopez is ready to talk

He shared the news by sharing the first video on Instagram.

“Man, y’all getting the other side, y’all getting the part that y’all want,” he says in the clip.

“I got tired of hearing about me not being on TV, I got tired about being on social media and all this other stuff, so now I’m letting y’all in on my world a little bit. I’ll speak on, you know, my failures, you know, my disappointments, trials, tribulations, things that’s been said about me.”

The video is professionally edited and shows him working out. And fans are excited about hearing his side of the story, as they blame Kailyn for his bad reputation.

“I can’t wait to hear this! Kail always makes it seem like he’s a monster. If he were that bad she wouldn’t be pregnant again just sayin,” one person replied on his post.

Another added, “Excited to c what ur future brings. Knew u were better then the rest when u refused to get caught up in teen Mom drama. Stay away from toxic K. Good luck on ur journey.”

Chris Lopez’s new plans prompted a reaction from Kailyn

It didn’t take long for Kailyn to open up about her feelings.

Now, Chris is going to share his side of the story, which means he may say things that she won’t like. But for now, she’s trying to stay civil.

“My hope for Chris is that he makes peace with his choices and finds motivation to be successful in life,” Kailyn revealed to InTouch after learning about his documentary journey.

“I also hope that he puts this much effort into having a relationship with our children. Right now, things are difficult, but I hope he does the things he needs to do in order to make that happen. Good luck to Chris in his fight.”

It’s interesting that Lowry is making a dig at Chris over Lux, saying she hopes he makes more of an effort with his kids than the documentary.

She recently traveled to Iceland, where she took the awkward maternity photo that surfaced online over the weekend. Chris wasn’t involved in the photoshoot.

Plus, Lowry hasn’t been clear about what happened with Chris to spark those abuse rumors. There appear to be some allegations surrounding Chris getting physical with Kailyn while she was pregnant, resulting in a warrant out of his arrest.

When confronted about this on social media, Kailyn told people to stop talking about it and leave Chris out of it.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.