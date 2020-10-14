Chris Lopez posts about ‘toxic relationships’ — Is he done with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry?

Kailyn Lowry’s 2-time baby daddy Chris Lopez recently took to Instagram to discuss “toxic relationships.” Does this mean he’s done with Kail?

The Teen Mom 2 star and her latest baby daddy have quite the history as they have broken up and got back together numerous times.

Chris shared a post on his Instagram story last week about toxic relationships and saying how it’s okay to feel pain after “letting go of someone or something”. Now, Teen Mom 2 fans want to know if he’s talking about Kail or if it’s about someone else.

Chris and Kail’s dating timeline

Chris and Kail are no strangers to relationship drama. The pair started dating in 2017 and quickly announced that Kail was pregnant with their first son, Lux. Soon after Lux was born Kail alleged that Chris wasn’t very involved.

The relationship had reportedly taken such a bad turn, that shortly after Lux was born in 2018, Kail petitioned to change her son’s name from Lux Lopez to Lux Lowry, and was granted permission.

Months later, the pair seemed to be spending time together and back on good terms. This, however, was short-lived. By the middle of 2019, the couple was back to not speaking to one another. At the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Kail revealed, “There’s no coparenting right now,”.

Shortly after, it was alleged that Kail filed a protective order against Chris, which he was arrested for allegedly violating in January of 2020.

Despite the rollercoaster relationship, in February of 2020, Kail announced via Instagram that she was expecting her second baby with Chris, and her fourth child in total. Kail has sons, Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The drama continued for Kail and Chris when during a Q and A session on her Instagram live, Kail responded to fans asking if she would allow Chris to be present at the birth of their son. She went on to say “His words and actions are very different. Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire 9 months?”.

Kail gave birth to son, Creed, in July of 2020 and decided to include Chris in the process. However, things have continued to be rocky since.

Are Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez together or not?

Chris Lopez’s latest post comes amidst drama with Kail after he cut their three-year-old son Lux’s hair without her permission. Kail wrote on her Instagram story, “Parenting with a narcissist be like,” with a picture of Lux’s new haircut.

Chris was quick to respond on his own Instagram live, saying “she should be happy I didn’t f***ing scalp his a**, all right?” he told his followers. “That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.”

Here is Chris Lopez’s latest post alluding to a possible split.

It is unclear whether Kail and Chris will be able to reconcile their differences at this point. With the most recent haircut drama and Chris’s toxic relationship post, it appears the couple may finally cut ties once and for all.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.