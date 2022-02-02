Chris Lane wishes a happy birthday to Lauren Bushnell with sweet snaps of The Bachelor alum and baby Dutton

Chris Lane wishes his wife, Lauren Bushnell Lane, a happy birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/aking31

February 2, 2022, is not only Groundhog Day but also Lauren Bushnell Lane’s birthday.

Chris Lane turned to his Instagram page to document Lauren’s birthday with a post and photos of his wife.

What did Chris Lane write to Lauren Bushnell for her birthday?

Chris captioned his Instagram post with Tim McGraw’s lyrics from the song My Best Friend.

The first sentence that he wrote to his wife of just over two years read, “Life with you makes perfect sense…youre my best friend!”

Chris went continued with, “Happy Birthday to the most loving, selfless, kindest soul I’ve ever met! Thanks for making me the luckiest man in the world and Dutty the luckiest little man! We love you @laurenlane.”

Chris and The Bachelor alum, Lauren, welcomed their firstborn son into the world almost eight months ago.

What photos did Chris include in his birthday tribute to Lauren?

Along with the caption dedicated to Lauren, Chris also enclosed photos of the two of them with their son Dutton.

The first photo showed off Lauren and baby Dutton in their cowboy and cowgirl gear. Both mom and son had on cowboy hats, and Lauren looked stunning in a matching two-piece, navy blue button-down collared shirt, and pants.

Little Dutton had on a plaid button-down, with a sherpa vest over it, as well as his itty bitty cowboy boots.

The second photo Chris included was of Lauren and Dutton in their matching Carhartt stocking caps that matched their outfits of black and brown as they sat on a zero-turn mower. Lauren donned a makeup-free face in the photo, which fans rarely see.

Chris stuck with the outdoor and farm theme for the third picture as Lauren was holding a sleeping Dutton while they stopped to visit the cows in the pen.

Other photos showed Lauren as she modeled high-waisted jeans and a crop top in the first one and then showed off her schoolgirl look in the second, as she wore a pleated skirt, a baby blue high-neck sweater, and baby blue crew socks to match.

The final photo that Chris displayed was of their adorable family of three. Chris held onto the baby carrier, as Lauren, dressed in a longer, casual white skirt held on to Dutton.

Happy Birthday to you, Lauren! We all hope your birthday was the best yet!

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.