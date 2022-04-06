‘Chicks in the Office’ podcast hosts talk about their feelings on having a joint Bachelorette season

Podcast hosts from Chicks in the Office discuss The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

The Chicks in the Office podcast is well-known across the nation, as are their hosts, Ria Ciuffo and Fran Mariano.

As Bachelor Nation fans themselves, they love dishing on all things to do with the franchise and the contestants and alums from the shows. They both love to recap the shows and talk about the stars from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

This week, they made an appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour with co-hosts and Bachelor alums themselves, Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young.

What do The Chicks in the Office podcast hosts think about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette?

Ria and Fran talked about the upcoming season of The Bachelorette and the fact that there are two Bachelorettes, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, this time.

At first, The Chicks in the Office hosts were not really on board and had some hesitation about having co-Bachelorettes, but they have come to terms with the new idea and are excited to see what will happen.

Ria declared, “I’m excited now, but originally my first reaction was that it could be a bad idea because they were just both fighting for Clayton. But then, I decided I love a little change-up and I love the idea of some drama.”

She also stated, “I really like them both, though, and I don’t want them to end up fighting over a guy. I hope they have different guys or just that the guys don’t screw them over.”

Fran agreed with Ria and also added, “ … we’re also still scarred from what they did at the beginning of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season when they tried to have two Bachelorettes. It’s obviously going to be a different format from that because that went so poorly with voting for who the guys wanted to be the Bachelorette.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey have been through a lot together

Ria then also commented on the fact that Gabby and Rachel have been through a lot together and are great friends, so she thinks their relationship is strong enough to withstand any drama.

She added that they both deserve the very best and to find love, so if a guy got in between that, it would be the opposite of what she, and Bachelor Nation, would have wanted for them.

Like all Bachelor Nation fans and even alums, as Nick Viall has stated on his podcast the Viall Files, no one really knows how the show is truly going to work and what the format will be.

Bachelor Nation fans and alums are wondering about the formatting of the show

Ria and Fran both also shared the same and added that they are super curious and want to know just how production is going to pull it all off. They are wondering if there will be two different groups of men: Gabby’s group and Rachel’s group, or if the two Bachelorettes will just pull from one big pool.

According to Nick Viall, he had heard that each man would be presented with a rose by either Gabby or Rachel and would have the opportunity to accept just that woman’s rose or decline it. But again, that was rumor and speculation from a source, not confirmation.

Time will tell just how this upcoming season of The Bachelorette will look, but all fans are getting anxious about wanting to have details and answers. For more of this Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Fran and Ria, click here.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.