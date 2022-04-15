Cheryl Burke posts video detailing struggles in her life right now

Cheryl Burke on her YouTube show. Pic credit: Cheryl Burke/YouTube

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Cheryl Burke is in the middle of a divorce and she isn’t doing well as she works through this tough time in her life.

She filed for divorce from Matthew Lawrence in February after the two separated in early January.

She then kept fans updated as she went back to visit the location where they got married, checked herself into a wellness spa, and tried to work out these new feelings.

As she previously said, she had never been good at dealing with her own feelings. Cheryl is a recovering alcoholic and has been sober for over a year now.

However, a recent Instagram video has fans worried.

Cheryl Burke checks in with video from the road

One way that Cheryl Burke has delivered many of her more personal videos was with her phone attached to the dashboard, recording while she talked to fans.

This was how she announced last year that she tested positive for COVID-19 in the midst of Dancing with the Stars’ 30th season.

This video was one that she referred to as “a little personal update for you.”

“I just wanted to hop on here and give you an update, it’s been a hell of a ride,” Cheryl said.

She then went on to talk about her journey with meditation and therapy, as she learns how to cope with setbacks in a more positive manner.

She also said that she feels very vulnerable right now because she has opened up about how she treats herself.

“I now have to learn to give myself grace and not judge my feelings. It’s been a lot, and I’ve learned that I have to not throw temper tantrums at myself like a kid, but I’ve also realized that for me, it shows that I am growing and that I am open to feeling,” Burke said.

Cheryl Burke going through a tough time with divorce

Cheryl had previously said that she had never dealt with setbacks and complications like this before without the help of substance abuse.

She also said that usually when she had problems, they were something she could push through with her athletic abilities since they were mostly dance-related.

This time, she had to learn how to deal with the fact that her marriage was ending.

“It has been an interesting journey so far, to say the least,” Burke said in a different Instagram video. “It’s been scary because I’m so used to pushing through because of my athleticism and dancing in general. And as a competitor, you learn to push forward, even if it hurts, which means you’re not listening to your actual body.”

“I’ve taken initiative, and my intention has been to really try and feel my feelings and, more importantly, not judge my feelings while I’m feeling them.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to Disney+.