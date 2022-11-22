Cheryl Burke is leaving DWTS unless she can take Len Goodman’s seat

Cheryl has made a life-changing decision. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Ahead of the Dancing with the Stars Season 31 finale, Cheryl Burke has announced she’s leaving the hit reality TV show.

Cheryl has been a pro dancer on DWTS for 26 seasons out of the show’s run of 31 seasons.

Although Cheryl has taken a season or two off in the past, this time around, she’s confirmed she’s hanging up her dancing shoes.

There could be one thing that would convince Cheryl to stick around the ballroom, but it won’t be in a dancing capacity.

Last week, Len Goodman revealed that he will be leaving Dancing with the Stars when Season 31 ends.

It turns out Cheryl wouldn’t mind filling the seat at the judges’ table left open by Len.

Cheryl Burke is leaving Dancing with the Stars

Taking to Instagram, Cheryl confirmed that tonight will be her last time as a pro dancing on DWTS. Cheryl admitted it wasn’t an easy decision, but she knows it’s the choice for her at this time.

“This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old. The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don’t know who I would be today without them. I also know that it is time for me to begin the next phase of my career, although dance will always be a part of me,” she wrote as part of a very lengthy caption on the post.

Cheryl’s ready and excited for the next chapter in her life as she focuses on her podcast with Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. The reality TV star teased that’s not all she’s got going on, but she didn’t elaborate on her other projects.

She expressed her excitement over her finale dance on the show, which will be alongside two of her favorite people, Pasha Pashkov and Louis van Amstel.

Cheryl ended the message by expressing her gratitude for all the good things Dancing with the Stars has brought her. She thanked her DWTS family and those who have been watching all these years before signing off.

“This has truly been the experience of a lifetime. I’m looking forward to this next chapter of my career, but man will this one be hard to beat!” Cheryl ended her message.

Cheryl Burke wants to be DWTS judge

In an interview with Variety about her exit from the dancing competition show, Cheryl did admit she would come back as a judge. Cheryl has been vocal about her desire to move from dancer to judge, and with Len leaving, it could be the right time.

“They are very well aware that I want that seat. It’s not that I just want it, I just know that I can contribute because I am an expert in ballroom dancing. I can say that with confidence,” Cheryl stated.

She went on to admit that she and Len have similar judging styles. Cheryl has judging experience because of Dance Moms.

Cheryl Burke has no idea whether she will replace Len Goodman or not. What she does know is that if she’s moving forward with her life and if she’s not a judge, then Dancing with the Stars will not be part of her life after this season ends.

It’s been quite a year of change for Cheryl who ended her marriage to Matthew Lawrence in January of this year after only two years of marriage. In August, Cheryl did a TikTok video about a cheating ex that lead some fans to believe she was talking about Matthew.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.