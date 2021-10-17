Cheryl Burke hints at leaving Dancing With the Stars for another gig

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

This has not been the best Dancing With the Stars season for Cheryl Burke.

Cheryl tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the Week 2 dances and then had to dance virtually in Week 3.

She finally returned to the ballroom in Week 4 for back-to-back dances, but only had minimal days to practice for it since Cody Rigsby was also in quarantine.

Cheryl was frustrated with the judge’s scores for the duo, considering the circumstances.

This also followed Cheryl saying that she wanted to start a family and knew, at her age, she might be seeing her DWTS days coming to an end.

Now, there is a hint that she knows what she wants to do when she leaves Dancing With the Stars.

Cheryl Burke talks dreams after Dancing With the Stars

Cheryl Burke spoke to Hello! about her future and said that she has a specific job she would love to have.

Cheryl said she wants to be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, the UK dancing series.

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” she said. She also mentioned she would “do it in a heartbeat, here or in the UK, I love the UK version.”

Cheryl also said that she preferred how the UK version of Strictly Come Dancing operates compared to Dancing With the Stars. The ABC show pretapes everything.

“At the end of the day it’s a ballroom dance show and you want to use your talent to the best of their ability,” Cheryl said. “There is a way to do it, the UK pre-tapes so why can’t we start pre-production early?”

Cheryl Burke is a DWTS veteran

No one has been on Dancing With the Stars as long as Cheryl Burke.

Cheryl has competed on 23 seasons of DWTS. She was the first female professional dancer to win on the show and the first professional to win it twice – both wins coming in back-to-back seasons.

Cheryl won in her first two seasons, with Drew Lachey in Season 2 and Emmitt Smith in Season 3.

She has not won since, but she has finished third in Season 6 with Cristian de la Fuente, came in second place in Season 8 with Gilles Marini, was the runner-up in Season 13 with Rob Kardashian, finished in third in Season 14 with William Levy, and finished in third place in Season 17 with Jack Osbourne.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.