Cheryl Burke compares Cody Rigsby to controversial Dancing with the Stars winner

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke on Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are headed to the Dancing with the Stars finals.

This is shocking because the couple has an average score of 31.0 for the season, which is ninth best and worse than five already eliminated couples.

It is also shocking to Cheryl and she compared Cody to a past winner than no one saw coming.

Cheryl Burke compares Cody Rigsby to a past Dancing with the Stars winner

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby have struggled this season on Dancing with the Stars.

Cheryl contracted COVID-19 the day before their second dance, and while the judges allowed them to compete first with rehearsal footage and second with a virtual performance from two different locations, their scores reflected this change.

After getting a 24 (fourth worst) in Week 1 with their live tango, they then scored another 24 (also fourth worst) in their rehearsal footage performance and an 18 (the worst score) for their virtual dance.

It was hard to climb out of that hole, but fans kept voting them on.

“Oh, my God. This is season 30, obviously. It’s a special season already, but with our journey and just our ups and downs of a journey and becoming such great friends and learning so much from each other and with each other, it’s just been so special,” Burke told US Weekly.

“This is a season that I’ll never forget. … It’s been a long time and I’ve done 24 seasons. So it was a great reminder actually [of] how grateful I should be to be here tonight.”

On Disney Week, they returned to the dance floor and scored a 27 (third lowest) and a 31 (also third lowest), but they were safe from elimination.

On Grease Night, they scored a 32, on Horror Night a 36, on Queen Night a 34, on Janet Jackson Night a 38, and in the semi-finals a 35 and 36.

Those scores consistently were in the bottom half of the competitors.

This caused Cheryl to compare Cody to a past Dancing with the Stars winner.

“I’m still in shock, to be quite honest. I did not think it was going to happen, no,” Cheryl said. “It’s crazy. I mean, I’ve seen it before on a show like this, obviously, with Bobby Bones and all of that, but you just never think it’s going to happen to you, I guess.”

Who is Bobby Bones on Dancing with the Stars?

Bobby Bones won Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars with partner Sharna Burgess.

Bones is a radio and television personality who no one gave a chance to win on DWTS.

His average scores ranked eighth for the season at 22.8 (with three judges), yet he was somehow able to hold on to win it all.

He had the lowest scored in the waltz and his highest scores came in the freestyle and the team dances.

In the semi-finals, Bobby scored three 7’s and three 8’s in his two dances, yet he moved on thanks to fan voting. In the finals, he had the lowest score of all finalists with a 24 in the cha-cha-cha, yet he still won it all.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c. The Season 30 finale takes place on Monday night, November 22.