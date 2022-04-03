Chelsea Vaughn is pretty in plum in Savage X Fenty crop top and matching panties

Bachelor in Paradise alum Chelsea Vaughn shows off Savage X Fenty set on Instagram. Pic credit: ABC

Chelsea Vaughn quickly became a fan favorite when she appeared in Season 25 of The Bachelor, hoping to win the heart of Matt James. Things, however, didn’t work out in her favor, and she was eliminated in week 6.

It wasn’t the last viewers saw of her though, because she returned to TV during Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. While there, she caught the eye of two men, Aaron Clancy and Ivan Hall. Things were looking good with both men for a while, until arguments, miscommunication, and hurt feelings got in the way.

In the end, she left the show single, but with tons of support from Bachelor Nation. Since then, Chelsea has continued to gain support from her fans as she shares pieces of life online, including new advances in her career.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Chelsea Vaughn shines in Savage X Fenty

Working as a model means Chelsea is no stranger to hitting the perfect angles and showing off her features. This is likely one of the reasons why she was chosen to partner with Savage X Fenty as a brand ambassador.

In a recent Instagram post, Chelsea showed off a plum, three-piece set from the lingerie line. The top features a sheer bra that is layered with a crop shrug with flared long sleeves. She is wearing the matching panty of the same color, which has subtle floral lace detailing. Chelsea completed her look with a simple pair of hoop earrings, and her signature buzzed haircut.

Chelsea became an ambassador for Savage X Fenty earlier in the year, making the announcement on her Instagram page as well. She says one reason she was excited to partner with them is because is “promotes self-confidence, body positivity, & empowerment.”

She has been adamant about letting fans know that she doesn’t edit or alter her photos in any way as she embraces her physical features. She believes Savage X Fenty stands for the same thing which makes her proud to work with them.

Will Chelsea return to TV in the future?

After leaving Bachelor in Paradise, Chelsea shared with her fans that the experience was pretty draining for her. She mentioned the toll it took on her not just physically but also emotionally as well.

While she did say she probably wouldn’t do Bachelor in Paradise again, she did let fans know that she enjoys Love Island and isn’t fully opposed to giving it a shot. Since her time on TV, Chelsea has stated she is still single and continues to work as a model.

She’s still a fan favorite in Bachelor Nation, with some fans hoping to see her on TV again soon.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.