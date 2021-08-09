Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer’s t-shirt causes a frenzy with Teen Mom 2 fans

Cole DeBoer’s t-shirt caused a frenzy with Teen Mom 2 fans. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer caused quite the craze among Teen Mom 2 fans with a t-shirt he was wearing.

Cole’s fashion choice for a casual dinner at home got Teen Mom 2 fans talking, and not because of how it looked, but because of what it said.

Cole’s wife Chelsea shared a pic of her hubby standing in the kitchen, preparing food at the sink.

Cole was sporting a gray sweatshirt with the sleeves pushed up and in black font it read, “DILF.”

Cole DeBoer’s shirt caught the attention of Teen Mom 2 fans

Followers of the former MTV personality noticed what Cole’s shirt said, and took to Reddit to comment on it.

In a thread titled “Not Cole wearing a dilf shirt 🙄” fans of the Teen Mom franchise took to the comments section, where their opinions varied.

Teen Mom 2 fans commented on Cole DeBoer’s shirt. Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

“He is 1000000% a DILF in my opinion! I think he’s sexy and adorable at the same time and that’s rare to come by,” commented a Teen Mom 2 fan on the Reddit post.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan agreed on Cole’s “DILF” status, but wasn’t impressed with his voice. They commented, “If only he had a deep voice[.] Edit: I agree with everything you said, just wish he had a deeper voice[.]”

Does Cole’s voice interfere with his “DILF” status? Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Cole got mixed reviews from Teen Mom 2 fans

For some Teen Mom 2 fans, Cole’s voice got in the way of earning him the title of “DILF.”

One critic commented, “Cole is zero percent attractive to me . I have no clue why this guy gets so much hype . And his voice ! Kill me now[.]”

“I agree with the voice thing. Need a man with a deep ass voice,” wrote another Reddit user.

“He isn’t my cup of tea, either. I can understand that others find him attractive and he is probably objectively attractive, but I’m just not into it,” read another comment.

And once again, another critic found Cole attractive but drew the line at his voice. They commented, “He is attractive .. until he opens his mouth and you hear that voice[.]”

Chelsea loves to dote on her hubby on social media and isn’t shy about her attraction towards him. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Chelsea shared a video of Cole, shirtless, and called it the “quality content we all need.”

Chelsea and Cole wed in 2016 and share four children: daughter Aubree, son Watson, and daughters Layne and Walker.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.