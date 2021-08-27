Chelsea Houska shows fans her post-partum stretch marks and loose skin amid weight loss challenge

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska got candid about stretch marks and loose skin. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska got candid about her postpartum body and shared her stretch marks and loose skin with her fans.

Chelsea gave birth to her fourth child, Walker June, in January 2021 and she has been on a quest to improve her health since her youngest daughter’s arrival.

Chelsea and her husband Cole share two other biological children — Watson and Layne — and Chelsea has a daughter, Aubree, from her relationship with ex Adam Lind.

Chelsea Houska shares postpartum abs with fans

In a recent Instagram Story, Chelsea answered a fan Q&A and wasn’t shy about showing her post-baby body to her 6.3 million followers.

One of Chelsea’s followers asked the former MTV star, “How did you [lose] post partum tummy weight? Last stone is so hard[.]”

“I do have a little bit of loose skin and some stretch marks on my front, but I would say most of my stretch marks are on my side,” Chelsea answered as she lifted her shirt to reveal her tightly toned abs.

“I got them when I had Aubree, they didn’t get worse with each baby,” Chelsea said of her stretch marks, which were barely noticeable.

Chelsea showed fans her stretch marks and loose skin. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

“I’m doing a 75 [day] challenge right now,” Chelsea shared with her followers.

Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer have been engaging in a 75-day fitness challenge that involves exercising for 45 minutes a day, along with eating a healthy diet, reading 10 pages, drinking one gallon of water, and limiting alcohol to special occasions.

In March, Chelsea committed herself to get back in shape after giving birth for the fourth time and announced that she was working toward hitting her goal weight by August 29, her 30th birthday.

“I’m ready to just … I turn 30 this year and I’m ready to be motivated. I have a goal in mind. I want to be feeling 100% by then,” Chelsea said at the time.

Chelsea’s appearance is often scrutinized

The 29-year-old mom of four is no stranger to the pressure to bounce back into shape after having a baby. With celebs putting themselves all over social media, they’re scrutinized even more for their appearances, as Chelsea has learned the hard way.

After sharing a recent Instagram pic with her husband Cole, Chelsea faced backlash from trolls who accused her of using Photoshop and having cosmetic work done to her face. Chelsea denied the claims, but admitted to having “lots of extensions,” though.

Since leaving Teen Mom 2 after ten seasons with the franchise, Chelsea and Cole have enjoyed less time in front of the cameras with their kids.

Although Chelsea admitted she doesn’t miss being on Teen Mom 2, she did reveal that she and Cole would be open to the idea of their own spinoff show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.