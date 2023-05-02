Chelsea Houska shares the results of her latest cosmetic transformation

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska treated herself to some self-care in the form of semi-permanent tattooing.

Chelsea shared some before-and-after footage on social media as she underwent her latest cosmetic procedure.

The 31-year-old mom of four began by filming herself from inside her car, which she shared on her Instagram Story.

“After I saw my friend’s eyebrows yesterday, I immediately was like, ‘I need to do that,’ so I’m heading to get my eyebrows done, and I’m very nervous, but I’ll show you [the process],” Chelsea told her 6.7 million Instagram followers.

Chelsea then shared an “after” photo of her brows in the next slide and captioned it, “ARE YOU JOKINGGGGGG @gemineyestudio killed. It.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Gemineye Studio, who performed Chelsea’s eyebrow microblading, also shared before-and-after photos on their Instagram page.

The studio also recorded Chelsea’s reaction as she looked in a handheld mirror at her brows for the first time.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is in love with her new eyebrows

The former MTV star was pleased with her results as she exclaimed, “What?! It looks just like my eyebrows! What?! Oh my God! This is like exactly how I try to fill them in, and they don’t look like that. Dude, no, I can’t. It looks just like my own eyebrows. I’m shocked… I’m shocked.”

Chelsea continued to gush over her new brows, adding that they look just like when she fills them in herself, only better.

Gemineye Studio captioned the post, “IT’S THE @chelseahouska ERA! 🤩🔥🤩 And it’s the Feather Brow Technique TIME! More photos and videos coming soon of this transformation 💥”

“Thank you Chelsea for trusting me with your flawless face today! I hope I saved you some time in your busy mornings and that you wake up LOVING your brows 🥹🥹🥹.”

What is microblading?

Microblading has gained popularity in recent years. Per Gemineye Studio’s website, “Microblading is a semi-permanent cosmetic tattooing technique that is excellent for anyone looking to enhance their eyebrows with natural, hair-like strokes, who want a fuller brow, more symmetrical shape, or want to reshape their over-plucked eyebrows.”

Chelsea’s salon charges $599 plus tax for the service, which includes two sessions, custom color, brow design, and aftercare products. Follow-up annual maintenance sessions are recommended to boost color.

In addition to her recent microblading session, Chelsea has admitted to several other cosmetic procedures. To stay looking fresh-faced and beautiful, Chelsea gets regular Botox injections and filler in her lips.

Chelsea is a busy mom and businesswoman

When Chelsea isn’t busy treating herself, she can be found taking care of her and Cole DeBoer’s four children — Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker — as well as running several businesses.

Chelsea is the co-founder of Aubree Says, a home goods brand named after her eldest daughter, as well as Belle & Rae Co. and Down Home DeBoers.

Most recently, Chelsea returned to reality TV with her and Cole’s hit HGTV show, Down Home Fab, which was recently picked up for a second season.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.