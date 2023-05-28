Chelsea Houska is tanned and toned to promote her favorite summer fashion piece

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is living her best life, and she looks fabulous while doing so.

The former MTV star has built her dream life with her husband, Cole DeBoer, and their four kids.

Since quitting Teen Mom 2 in 2020, Chelsea has focused on her businesses, including home renovation and fashion.

Chelsea is a fashion designer and model for the clothing retailer, Lauriebelles and recently showed off her sensational figure and fashion sense as she modeled a romper from the label.

Lauriebelles posted a video of Chelsea trying on their Layne Romper by Chelsea DeBoer, aptly named after one of Chelsea’s daughters, Layne Ettie.

Chelsea videoed herself in front of a full-length mirror for the post, alternating between the Olive, Black, and Burgundy rompers. Chelsea paired her outfit with white and brown cowhide-printed ankle booties.

Chelsea Houska is ready for summer in her Layne Romper

The mom of four highlighted her shapely legs in the shorts set, and its tie waist accentuated her trim waistline. Chelsea wore her hair down in a center part and accessorized with a dainty gold chain and several gold rings.

Text over the video read, “What’s Chelsea DeBoer wearing this summer? THE LAYNE ROMPER,” and it was captioned, “The Layne Romper by @chelseahouska is everyone’s new obsession for all things summer! 🖤 Shop NOW in three colors – burgundy, black & olive. Chelsea is wearing the XS/S!”

The Layne Romper retails for $72 on Lauriebelles.com and is available in the three colors shown in the video. The one-piece comes in sizes XS-S, M-L, and XL-2XL and is described as a “stylish and functional piece by Chelsea DeBoer.”

The romper features an oversized body with long sleeves, a collared neckline, a button-up top, and chest and side pockets.

Chelsea has designed several more pieces for Lauriebelles, including tees, tanks, hoodies, pullovers, denim jackets, sweaters, joggers, and shorts. Ranging in price from $19 to $89, all of Chelsea’s pieces are priced under $100 each.

Chelsea is involved in several business ventures since leaving the Teen Mom franchise

In addition to her work with Lauriebelles, Chelsea and Cole were recently renewed for a second season for their hit HGTV show, Down Home Fab. Chelsea is responsible for the creative work, while Cole is more hands-on with the remodeling aspect.

Chelsea has also co-founded her home goods line, Aubree Says, named after her eldest daughter, and offers a Chelsea + Cole Collection for Itzy Ritzy.

Further adding to her lines of home improvement and design brands, Chelsea has partnered with Wall Blush to bring The Chelsea DeBoer Line of wallpapers to the brand, and she co-owns the lightroom preset brand, Belle & Rae Co.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.