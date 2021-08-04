Chelsea Houska clapped back at a troll on one of Cole’s posts. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska fired back when a troll accused her of “never liking” her husband Cole DeBoer’s posts on social media.

Chelsea’s husband, Cole, took some time out of his week to praise his wife of nearly five years in a sweet post.

Cole shared an adorable photo of himself and Chelsea after a night out with friends, looking into each other’s eyes with their arms around each other’s backs.

“I will say it until I am old and gone, but even then I could truly never express how much I deeply love this amazing and beautiful woman! @chelseahouska ❤️ my world,” Cole gushed to his 2.1 million followers.

Chelsea Houska responds to troll on husband Cole’s post

One of Cole’s sharp-eyed followers noticed that his wife, Chelsea, didn’t like his post and found it a bit surprising. They asked him in the comments, “Why doesn’t she ever like any of your [posts?]” and tagged Chelsea in the comment.

“@realadrianna … you know I get to look at him straight in the eyes … in person … and tell him how sweet he is … right?” Chelsea fired back.

Fans appreciate the love between the former Teen Mom 2 couple

Some of Cole’s other fans commented on the sweet post and the love between Cole and Chelsea.

“I love how much he loves her 😍” gushed one of Cole’s followers on the post.

Another one of Cole’s fans commented, “Thank god for that gas station 💕,” referring to where Cole met Chelsea in 2014.

Cole and Chelsea got married two years after they met, and share four children together. Chelsea shares daughter, Aubree, 11, with her ex, Adam Lind. Chelsea and Cole also share three biological children: Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 6 months.

Cole’s fans gushed over his relationship with Chelsea. Pic credit: @coledeboer/Instagram

Chelsea decided to leave the Teen Mom franchise following the Season 10A reunion. A major factor in her decision to leave the show was her daughter Aubree’s privacy.

Chelsea recently admitted that she doesn’t miss being on Teen Mom 2, but doesn’t regret filming when she did. Interestingly, since Chelsea’s departure, ratings for the show have plummeted to their lowest ever. After Ashley Jones filled Chelsea’s spot as a new cast member, Teen Mom 2 fans admitted to really missing Chelsea’s presence on the show.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.