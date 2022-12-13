Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s HGTV show debuts January 2023 — Here’s all the details

Chelsea and Cole’s HGTV special premieres next month. Pic credit: @coledeboer/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer will continue their reality TV careers when their HGTV home renovation show debuts next month.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Chelsea and Cole landed themselves a reality TV show which will showcase their home renovation and design business.

Initially, the show’s working title was Farmhouse Fabulous, but it’s been rebranded as Down Home Fab.

The series will contain six one-hour-long episodes as Chelsea and Cole help other families renovate their homes in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Cole will utilize his “jack of all trades” hands-on skills as the project manager, while Chelsea will put her “South Dakota glam” design skills to use, similar to another popular HGTV couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’ve always worked with my hands. Since I can remember, I’ve helped my dad and grandpa with projects,” Cole shared with HGTV. “I’m happiest when I have tools in my hand.”

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s HGTV show Down Home Fab debuts January 2023

For Chelsea’s part, the former MTV star and mom of four says of their show, “We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design. Life with Cole, our four kids, and our business is all I’ve ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever.”

Chelsea, Cole, and HGTV announced the premiere date of Down Home Fab in an Instagram post, along with a photo of Cole and Chelsea on-site for demolition at one of their projects.

In a sneak peek of Down Home Fab, Chelsea describes her design style, noting that she loves cowhides, painting things black, and “anything a little bit different.”

Chelsea talks differences between Teen Mom 2 and Down Home Fab

Earlier this year, Chelsea talked about the differences between filming Teen Mom 2 on MTV and Down Home Fab on HGTV. According to the 31-year-old licensed esthetician, she and Cole will still be able to showcase their authentic selves, but they’ll have to tone down the profanity.

Another big difference, Chelsea said, is the filming schedule. The former MTV star shared that she and Cole will be filming a lot of long days, something Cole called a “night-and-day difference” from their time on Teen Mom 2.

Chelsea and Cole’s children — Aubree, 13, Watson, 5, Layne, 4, and Walker, 1 — will be featured on the show, but the cameras won’t be diving into their lives as much, as the show will focus more on the business side of things.

Chelsea announced her departure from the Teen Mom franchise in December 2020 after sharing her storyline with viewers for 11 years. Much of Chelsea and Cole’s decision to stop filming revolved around their children, especially Aubree, whose life they didn’t want to be broadcast on reality TV.

Chelsea’s fans can follow the next chapter of her life when Down Home Fab premieres next month on HGTV.

Down Home Fab premieres on Monday, January 16, at 9/8c on HGTV and Discovery+.