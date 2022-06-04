Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer explain how their new show is different from filming Teen Mom 2

Chelsea and Cole talked about their new show and how it differs from filming Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer are currently filming for their new home improvement show, and the couple dished on how it differs from their days of filming Teen Mom 2.

As Monsters and Critics reported in February, Chelsea and Cole got greenlit to star in their own reality TV show. The working title is Farmhouse Fabulous, and it’s scheduled to premiere next spring on HGTV.

Farmhouse Fabulous will follow Chelsea and Cole as they launch their own home renovation and design business while helping other families with home makeovers. The show will also follow their personal lives — the couple has four kids, Aubree, Watson, Layne, and Walker — as they navigate parenting a large family while running their own business.

Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer talk filming for Farmhouse Fabulous in HGTV

Heading into the weekend, Chelsea and Cole answered some fan questions on Instagram before they began filming for their new HGTV show. Chelsea’s fans had all kinds of questions about her and Cole’s new show.

Chelsea’s followers were curious about whether they have to adhere to a dress code, if they have to watch their language, what their filming schedule looks like, and who watches her and Cole’s kids while they’re taping.

Chelsea answered the first question, which asked about a dress code on Farmhouse Fabulous: “So you can’t wear like logos or brands, or really busy patterns is the only thing,” the 30-year-old licensed esthetician revealed. Next, she talked about having to bleep out profanity and whether she and Cole are able to be their authentic selves while filming.

“So, we are definitely authentic, and we get to show like more of our personality, but we do have to tone it down a little bit on the swearing otherwise it would just be like, “Beep, beep, beep, beep, beep!” Chelsea said, imitating the sound of words being censored on TV.

Filming is much different for Chelsea and Cole than it was on Teen Mom 2

Chelsea shared that her filming schedule for HGTV differs vastly from that of MTV. “The schedule is one of the biggest differences between the two. We film a lot, a lot, a lot… long days,” Chelsea revealed.

“It’s like night and day difference for me,” Cole concurred when a fan insinuated that he’s enjoying the new show more than he did filming for Teen Mom 2. “I’m thoroughly enjoying this and I actually feel comfortable, so it’s been amazing.” Chelsea added, “He’s working his a** off!”

Chelsea revealed that her and Cole’s youngest child, 7-month-old daughter Walker, had to join daycare for several months while they film full-time, adding that “the other three are at school or after-school programs.”

One of Chelsea’s fans wanted to know whether her and Cole’s four kids will be a part of the storyline on HGTV. She answered, “The kids are on the show. They make appearances. It’s just different than Teen Mom, where it’s not like diving into their life.”

Many Teen Mom 2 fans were sad to see Chelsea leave the franchise in 2021 after sharing her personal life with audiences for 11 years. Now they can look forward to seeing Chelsea on TV once again, just in a different format.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.