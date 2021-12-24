Chef Ben Robinson teamed up with a brand new cruise line — Check out what he’s promoting and when he’ll be on board

Chef Ben has partnered with a new cruise line to provide a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience. Pic credit: Bravo

Although Chef Ben Robinson is no longer cooking on charter yachts for Below Deck viewers to watch, the Galley Talk star has his hand in an exciting new adventure that he’s been promoting.

Chef Ben has teamed up with brand new cruise line Virgin Voyages, which was launched by British mogul Richard Branson. The adults-only voyage takes passengers on a one-of-a-kind experience in either the Caribbean or the Mediterranean and has a large focus on spectacular food which Chef Ben has been curated to be a part of.

Ben’s role on the ship is geared towards a more VIP experience that includes his on-board restaurant takeover for one particular cruise on the Scarlet Lady in March of 2022 that sails from Miami to Key West and Richard Branson’s private island in the Bahamas before heading back to Miami.

Chef Ben Robinson has partnered with Virgin Voyages for a special culinary experience

Chef Ben has done several promotional videos on his Instagram for Virgin Voyages and the specific cruise he will be providing his culinary expertise for.

In his most recent video, Ben teases, “Are you on Santa’s nice list or naughty list? If you’re on his naughty list let’s be naughty together on the Scarlet Lady.” He then invited viewers to join him on the March 23, 2022, sailing for four Nights roundtrip from Miami for his Virgin Voyages Sailing Experience “At Your Bloody Service.”

In the caption, Chef Ben wrote, “Happy bloody holidays! Let’s be naughty together this March on Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady! Cheers!”

He followed that up by detailing what the culinary experience with him will entail which includes, “4 Course Gourmet Meal Chef Ben On-Board Restaurant Takeover. Cocktail Party/Cooking Demo with Chef Ben.” And a coveted, “Bonfire Bash at The Beach Club, Bimini, Bahamas.”

Ben previously did another promotional video for the cruise line where he invited those interested to get Virgin Voyages VIP “Rockstar” access and join him in a special section of the ship called “Richard’s Rooftop” where specialty cocktails are a highlight of the experience.

Chef Ben Robinson is a beloved member of Below Deck: Galley Talk

Chef Ben is joined by Below Deck alumni Kate Chastain and other fan-favorite yachties in Galley Talk where they cover the events of current episodes.

Below Deck viewers have come to adore Chef Ben’s witty banter with Kate and revel in his British expressions, clever opinions and judgments, and his enthusiasm for the show.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.