Check out the sweet way Jared Haibon is practicing for fatherhood

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti eagerly await the arrival of their firstborn child. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti have definitely been in the spotlight lately. Most recently, they revealed their soon-to-be-born son’s name after keeping it a secret for most of the pregnancy.

Finally, with less than a month to go, Jared and Ashley let Bachelor Nation fans in on their tight-lipped news. Baby Boy Haibon’s name is going to be Dawson Dimitri Haibon.

Where did Baby Haibon’s name come from?

No, not Dawson after the hit TV series Dawson’s Creek from the late 90’s-early 2000s, but Dawson, as in Jack Dawson, the main character whom Leonardo DiCaprio plays in the movie Titanic. This movie has been Ashley’s all-time favorite since she first saw it when she was ten years old.

Now, a new video is ticking up the views on Instagram. This reel shows Jared practicing for his new, upcoming role of fatherhood. He even titles the video “Full Dad mode. Side note: I miss my long hair.”

Jared Haibon is in full Dad mode

But instead of standing and rocking a newborn, he can be seen rocking he and Ashley’s dog-child, Lois Lane.

In the background, viewers can hear music playing…not any music, but the song A Whole New World, the theme song from Aladdin.

Jared can be seen swaying and rocking dog Lois to the music and even singing to her as he does so. He even substitutes Lois’ name for the word “princess” in the song, as he sings, “Tell me, Lois…”

He then fumbles on the lyrics and looks up innocently at whom viewers can assume is Ashley filming the adorable scene.

Ashley then feeds him the lines as he finishes, nodding his head, “now when did you last let your heart decide…”

As Jared starts the song cradling Lois like a baby, as the song progresses, he starts getting some arm movements in and holds Lois up on one side of his body, hugging her to him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jared Haibon (@jaredhaibon)

Even as he continues with the song, he looks sheepishly at Ashley when he can’t remember a certain word or line that comes next. Then he calmly gives a small smile as if thinking, Yep, that’s right, and resumes.

It looks as if fatherhood is going to suit Jared. If the love, admiration, and nurturing that Lois Lane gets from him is any indication, he’s going to be a wonderful dad to baby Dawson.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24, 2022, at 8/7c on ABC.