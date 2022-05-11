Chantel Everett shared her latest cosmetic procedure with 90 Day Fiance fans

Chantel Everett brought 90 Day Fiance fans along to experience her latest cosmetic procedure. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett brought fans on social media to her latest cosmetic procedure via video.

Chantel seems to have partnered up with a medspa that specializes in laser hair removal, and she showed herself getting the treatment done to her armpits.

In the past, Chantel has admitted to getting Botox but insists that the rest of her figure is natural, but the 90 Day community has always been skeptical.

Chantel’s latest procedure might not be noticeable to the 90 Day audience, but it does show that she is open to getting more cosmetic enhancements other than Botox.

Chantel Everett got a cosmetic procedure

Chantel gave 90 Day fans a glimpse into her experience getting laser hair removal.

She was filmed entering the medspa office and then the room where the procedure would be happening.

The video panned to the technician putting on gloves and then cut to Chantel laying on a table in a bra and underwear as they began the process.

The video showed the technician handling the laser on Chantel’s armpits and moved to a shot of Chantel looking happy after the procedure, dressed in a robe.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres next month

The Family Chantel viewers were recently treated to the first look at the upcoming fourth season of The Family Chantel.

At the center of the Season 4 drama is Chantel and Pedro’s strained relationship as they enter their fifth year of marriage.

Chantel claims that Pedro has been ignoring her and then coming home late and drunk. Pedro says that he has found what felt like a family at his new job.

All the tension between them throughout the season will culminate in Chantel showing up at Pedro’s mom’s doorstep in the Dominican Republic.

Other storylines this season will include Chantel’s sister Winter’s bariatric surgery and her subsequent foray back into the dating world.

Chantel’s brother River will be moving out this upcoming season. He received criticism from his ex-girlfriend Megan Montenegro’s friend’s during Season 3 for still living with his parents.

Also at the center of all the drama will be the matriarch of The Family Chantel, Karen, who will be fighting to protect Chantel’s feelings and best interests.

Season 4 of The Family Chantel premieres on Monday, June 6 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.