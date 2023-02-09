Chantel Everett rocks a floral minidress and a big smile in cute snap

Chantel Everett looked happy and relaxed in a post shared on social media.

The Family Chantel star was casually dressed for a day out with her friend, and they snapped a photo to capture the moment.

Chantel opted for a floral minidress in shades of blue and pink paired with a denim jacket. She added a pink fanny pack and brown sandals and accessorized with long earrings.

The TLC star sported long hair and a simple makeup look for the day out.

The snap showed Chantel standing beside her friend and holding the hem of her minidress as they both smiled for the photo.

Chantel has been leaning a lot on her friends since her split from Pedro Jimeno, and she was beaming during the day out.

Chantel Everett enjoyed a day out with her friend. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett enjoys a fun night out with her family

It seems the busy Chantel took a night off to attend an event with her family.

We haven’t yet seen Chantel in any of the photos, but we know she has a glamorous outfit in the works.

Meanwhile, she posted a stunning snap of her sister Winter, her mom Karen and her dad Thomas all dressed up in fancy outfits.

The trio was sitting in a large limousine on their way to an event, and Chantel was in the mix as well, capturing the moment. Winter looked stunning in the picture, clad in a black one-shoulder dress with a high neckline and a side slit.

Mama Karen opted for a shimmery white outfit, while Thomas looked sharp in his black suit.

Chantel Everett’s family went glam for a night out. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett is coping well amid her divorce from Pedro Jimeno

Chantel has been spending quality time with her family amid her split from Pedro Jimeno, and that appears to be helping her to move on.

The Everetts seem tighter than ever these days as they continue to support the newly single reality TV personality. Chantel’s marriage may have failed, but her relationship with sister Winter has taken a turn for the better.

After years of turmoil between the two, the siblings hashed things out, and now they have an unbreakable bond.

Chantel has also been focusing her energy on keeping fit with Zumba classes, days at the gym, and lots of time on her Peloton bike. Journaling has also been a big source of healing for the 32-year-old, who now pens her thoughts in a gratitude journal.

Last year she shared a peek online after she wrote down the things she was grateful for, one being her family.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett promotes Chirky Soul

The Family Chantel star promoted the brand Chirky Soul to her 998,000 Instagram followers, and she sported a few items from the clothing brand.

The images showed her in a slew of white t-shirts with different designs and positive messages displayed on the front. The shirts are also ethically sourced and made from eco-friend material.

“These are my favorite shirts from @chirkysoul ❤🧡💛💚💙💜It surely is clothing with a purpose and spreads positive vibes,” noted Chantel in her caption, while adding that they are “Extra soft and cozy.”

She also told her followers that they could win free merchandise from Chirky Soul by tagging a friend with a positive message and by following and tagging the company.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.