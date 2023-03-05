Chantel Everett is living her best life on vacation in France

Chantel Everett is living her best life following her split from Pedro Jimeno, and now she’s in France having a grand time with her friends.

The Family Chantel star jetted off to one of the most romantic countries in the world as she continues to enjoy her newly single status.

She’s been sharing snaps of her time abroad with a group of girlfriends, and from what we’ve seen so far, the busy RN is making the most of her vacation.

Most recently, she toured the historic Chateau de Saint Martin–one of the most picturesque wedding locations in the city. Chantel and her friends also enjoyed wine tasting as they toured the grounds.

The 32-year-old was stylishly dressed for the day out, showcasing her French style in a burnt orange two-piece set. The outfit featured a loosely fitted cardigan worn with a white tank underneath–pair of matching slacks paired, and black sandals.

She also added a white purse and styled her waist-length hair in soft waves while opting for glam makeup.

Chantel stopped to snap a photo in the rustic outdoor setting as she posed on a rocky path surrounded by trees.

Chantel Everett enjoys a shopping day in France

The Family Chantel star has been enjoying all that France has to offer, including a day of shopping.

In one photo posted on her Instagram Story, Chantel and her girlfriends had a luxury experience in one store as they shopped for shoes while sipping champagne.

The glamorous trio snapped a cute selfie, and we spotted some stylish stilettos in the background.

Chantel looked chic in black for the shopping day, rocking dark sunglasses and a sleek hairstyle. She wore black pants, a belly-bearing top, a black leather jacket, and white sneakers.

The TLC star strutted her stuff past the aisle of luxury stores and tagged Bottega Veneta in the post.

Chantel Everett shopping in France. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel has upgraded her life since splitting from Pedro, and she recently bought a fancy new ride to treat herself. The hardworking nurse now owns a new 2023 Mercedez Benz, and she proudly showed off the car on social media a few days ago.

90 Day Fiance star Chantel Everett promotes Chirky Soul

The reality TV personality is only a few thousand followers away from hitting the one million mark on Instagram, and she occasionally promotes some reputable brands on her page.

One that stood out was Chirky Soul, a company that produces with a purpose and speaks positivity through its messaging. The t-shirts are not only soft and cozy, but they are also ethically sourced and made from eco-friendly materials.

Chantel modeled some of her favorites styles in photos posted online and wrote, “These are my favorite shirts from @chirkysoul ❤🧡💛💚💙💜.”

She also announced that her followers could win free merchandise from the company.

“To win free merch: 1)Tag a friend with a positive message 💟 2)Follow and tag @chirkysoul 💞,” explained Chantel in her post.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.