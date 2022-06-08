Chantel Everett is angelic in a white high-slit dress and gloves

Chantel Everett looked angelic in a white dress and matching gloves she wore in a photoshoot. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a clip from a recent photoshoot where she looked angelic in a high-slit white dress and gloves.

Chantel often loves to put her beauty and curves on display on social media and she did just that in the photoshoot post.

The glamorous look that Chantel went for was presented in different poses where she looked confident and radiant.

Chantel first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance with her now-husband Pedro Jimeno. The couple and their families were then featured on several seasons of Happily Ever After? before they got their own spinoff in The Family Chantel.

Chantel Everett showed off in an angelic high-slit white dress and gloves

Chantel shared a video to her Instagram page that was a behind-the-scenes look at a photo shoot she did.

In the post, Chantel was wearing a romantic white dress that had a high slit up the side. The outfit was paired with long white gloves, black heels, and blinged-out earrings.

The video showed Chantel striking different poses and then a look at what the photos looked like on the photographer’s camera.

Chantel did not put a caption on the post so it remains unclear what the photo shoot was for exactly.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marital issues are highlighted on The Family Chantel

Season 4 of The Family Chantel, which just aired its premiere episode earlier this week, has several storylines among the cast. However, at the center of all the drama, is Pedro and Chantel’s marital issues.

As the alumni couple enters their fifth year of marriage, they are finding that they are disconnected from each other and not on the same page. This has caused and will continue to cause throughout this season, major blowups and tensions between them.

Chantel explained that she feels like Pedro has not been the same since the altercation with his family in the Dominican Republic on Season 3 of The Family Chantel.

Pedro doesn’t think he is any different and thinks that Chantel is not supportive enough of his new career in real estate. He feels like she has not been reciprocating the dedication and sacrifice he gave her when she was in nursing school.

There has also been heavy speculation online that Chantel and Pedro are currently broken up as evidenced by their social media activity.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.