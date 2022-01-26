Celebrity Big Brother cast: Real Housewife confirmed as part of season

Actress Denise Richards from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has now been linked to Celebrity Big Brother rumors. Pic credit: Bravo

The Celebrity Big Brother cast for this winter has not yet been released, but a new report confirms that at least one person from the Real Housewives franchises on Bravo will be a part of it.

Previously, several people from the Real Housewives franchises put out statements that they would not be members of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast.

Reps for NeNe Leakes and Erika Jayne say they are not playing Big Brother. That rules out two names that have popped up in quite a few Celebrity Big Brother rumors over the past few months.

And this latest report also states that the name of the person who is officially attached to the show has not popped up in any rumors that the person has seen yet.

An amusing moment arose from this new report, with Brandi Glanville saying that it’s her who is going to be on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast.

Brandi already appeared on a Celebrity Big Brother season, though, so it isn’t her that Dave Quinn is talking about.

Confirmation that a Real Housewife will be on Celebrity Big Brother

“I keep seeing rumors that there’s going to be a former Housewife on CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER this season. Well, there definitely is at least one — but I haven’t seen her name out there yet. I won’t spoil but she’ll have people talking, I can tell you that…,” journalist and author Dave Quinn wrote on a new Twitter post.

A post about Celebrity Big Brother 3 was made by Dave Quinn. Pic credit: @NineDaves/Twitter

It led to some immediate responses, with Denise Richards’ name getting mentioned by a few people. Richards became famous as an actress in films like Wild Things and The World Is Not Enough, but also later appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She also plays Shauna on The Bold and the Beautiful. Richards was married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006 and is now married to Aaron Phypers.

Another name now getting mentioned a lot is Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County. That seems like another reality TV star that might want to spend some time in the Big Brother house.

And maybe there will be more than one Real Housewife taking part in the Winter 2022 season? Stay tuned!

More news about Celebrity Big Brother 3

The Celebrity Big Brother TV schedule officially begins on Wednesday, February 2. After that, fans will get to see a lot of new episodes each week until someone is named the winner near the end of February.

It’s a relatively short season that the celebrities will take part in, but it should be interesting to see who has what it takes to become the new Celebrity Big Brother winner. The names of the people who are playing will likely be confirmed a few days before that first episode arrives.

People who have been watching Big Brother for a while now may also be interested in learning about something that was done to the inside of the house before the new season arrives. The spiral staircase that has become very familiar to live feed subscribers has been traded out for a regular staircase.

Looking for something New? have just the thing for you 💁🏻‍♀️ a New Season of #BBCeleb Premieres February 2 at 8/7! New Year. New Houseguests. New Game. 🤗 Are you ready? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gDWcTaqowh — Julie Chen Moonves (@JCMoonves) January 20, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.