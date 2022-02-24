Celebrity Big Brother 3 reunion? Andy Cohen wants to host it

Television host Andy Cohen is great at working on reunions with reality TV stars. Pic credit: Bravo

A Celebrity Big Brother 3 reunion is definitely on the mind of Bravolebrity Andy Cohen.

The show’s latest season has been absolutely packed with drama, and that continued on finale night, where Miesha Tate won CBB3 and the $250,000 prize that came with it.

When the jurors were placing their votes, quite a few of them had negative comments about how Todrick Hall played the game this winter, and it echoed the sentiments that many fans have felt. His constant use of personal attacks was just too much for people to take.

That made it very unsurprising when Todrick canceled all of his Celebrity Big Brother exit interviews and refused to talk to the media about how his “friend” Miesha had just won the show.

Andy Cohen wants to host a Celebrity Big Brother 3 reunion

“Wish I could do a reunion #CBB3,” Andy Cohen posted on social media late Wednesday evening.

For anyone who doesn’t know who Cohen is, he is a radio and television talk show host, producer, and writer. He is also the host and executive producer of Bravo’s late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Cohen is a veteran at hosting reunions for reality television shows, which he has done for the Real Housewives and Below Deck franchises for years. His shows air on Bravo, though, so he might not get tapped to host a CBS reunion show.

But we could all hope, right? And as his tweet on the CBB3 reunion nears 6,000 likes, it seems clear that many other people are hoping to see it as well.

Andy Cohen showing interest in a Celebrity Big Brother reunion.

More Celebrity Big Brother 3 drama

On Thursday morning, the day after the Celebrity Big Brother finale, some huge drama surfaced on Instagram.

It seems that Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend used her phone to go on her Instagram account and then leave a long video tirade about his current opinion of her. It led to many people being worried about her safety as he stormed through a neighborhood and yelled obscenities about her.

The video that originally went up on Shanna’s account has since been taken down. Still, it is a heavy topic of conversation on social media now, with video clips of it popping up everywhere.

It will also be very interesting to see what happens when Todrick Hall resurfaces and if he still has the support of The Cookout from Big Brother 23.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 can be streamed on Paramount+.