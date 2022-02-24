Todd Bridges was one of the houseguests on Celebrity Big Brother 2022. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 2022 came to an end on Wednesday night, with the jury deciding who should take home the $250,000 prize.

The season started out with 11 celebrities competing, and eight evicted houseguests became CBB3 jury members for finale night.

Earlier in the season, Chris Kattan quit the show, so he was not allowed to serve as a voting member of the jury.

Teddi Mellencamp, Todd Bridges, Lamar Odom, Mirai Nagasu, Chris Kirkpatrick, Shanna Moakler, and Carson Kressley all returned to the Big Brother stage to watch as the final three houseguests battled it out for the title.

It was Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, and Cynthia Bailey who made it all the way to the final three.

Who won Celebrity Big Brother 2022?

Miesha Tate won the final Head of Household Competition, guaranteeing her a spot in the final two. She then had to decide if she wanted to take Todrick Hall or Cynthia Bailey with her to face off in front of the CBB3 jury. Miesha picked Todrick to join her, making Cynthia the eighth member of the CBB3 jury.

Once the final two was set, Cynthia was interviewed briefly by Julie Chen Moonves, and then America was given a number to text for Miesha or Todrick in case there ended up being a tie jury vote. With eight members of the jury, a 4-4 tie was certainly possible for the first time.

Each member of the jury got to say something short right before they placed their votes. And then Chris Kattan was invited out to watch it all take place.

Julie read the votes and the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 winner was Miesha Tate.

More Big Brother to come this summer

The Big Brother 24 season is looking for applicants who want to play in Summer 2022. The producers are looking for a brand-new group of houseguests to reside in the house and compete for a nice $750,000 prize. The BB24 cast should start playing the game near the end of June or at the beginning of July.

As for the next celebrity-oriented season, Julie Chen Moonves stated Celebrity Big Brother 4 is unlikely to hit our televisions next winter. That’s going to be disappointing news to any fans who really enjoyed watching the celebrities, but maybe the show could return in Winter 2024.

Big Brother returns with new houseguests in Summer 2022.