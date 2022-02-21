Celebrity Big Brother 3 next episode: Double Eviction tonight sends 2 people home

One member of the Celebrity Big Brother 2022 cast will leave with a $250,000 prize. Pic credit: CBS

The next episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3 will feature two houseguests getting eliminated, as it is a Double Eviction tonight on the show.

Just Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, Lamar Odom, Cynthia Bailey, and Todd Bridges remain in competition for the $250,000 prize, and two of them will get sent home before reaching finale night.

For Big Brother fans who want to read ahead, here are some CBB3 spoilers about the first Eviction Ceremony of the night, as current Head of Household Todrick already has a plan in place for the vote.

After that first eviction, the houseguests are going to be shown playing through a fast-paced week of events in about an hour, leading to a second celebrity getting evicted before the end of the night.

We will all get to watch the CBB3 final four play a new HOH Competition, go through a Nomination Ceremony, and play out a Veto Competition before one person places a vote on who makes it to the final three. It’s going to be a night packed with drama.

When is the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3?

On Monday, February 21 at 9/8c on CBS, a Double Eviction episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3 will take place. This is to get the cast down to three people ahead of the big finale night.

The Celebrity Big Brother 3 season finale then arrives on Wednesday, February 23 at 8/7c on CBS, where the jury will vote on who wins the season.

Finale night will also feature the revelation of America’s Favorite Houseguest. Here’s how Big Brother fans can vote for AFH, with the winner receiving a nice $25,000 prize for the entertainment they gave the fans this winter.

Outside of the Big Brother house, Shanna Moakler just accepted Carson Kressley’s apology for what went down in the game. Now that Carson is comfortably at home, he has been able to catch up on what happened and he did learn what Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate did to him.

There has also been a fan swelling of support for Shanna, with quite a few Big Brother fans and former houseguests supporting her to win AFH this winter. She has even posted something about that on her Instagram page.

Once the CBB3 season comes to an end, the focus will shift to Big Brother 24 taking place this summer. Applications are still open and it looks like there will be a brand new cast of players taking their shot at playing the game.

Looking forward, it will be very interesting to see if CBS even tries to do a Celebrity Big Brother 4 after the cast and show struggled a bit this winter. Several houseguests wanted to quit (one did), the CBB3 ratings weren’t impressive, and Todrick Hall has brought a lot of bad press to the show. Those factors might spell doom for the franchise spin-off.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.