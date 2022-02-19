How to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother 3

Carson Kressley is one of the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast members who would love to win AFH. Pic credit: CBS

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is coming to an end soon and it is now time to vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest.

During each season of Big Brother, the viewers at home get to weigh in on who they enjoyed the most from a particular cast.

The AFH winner gets a nice $25,000 prize on finale night, sometimes validating why they were even on the show if they don’t finish in one of the final two seats.

During the Friday night episode of Celebrity Big Brother on February 18, host Julie Chen Moonves revealed that it is now time for fans to start placing those votes.

How do you vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother 3?

Voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest is very easy. All Big Brother fans have to do is text the name of their favorite houseguest to the number provided (21523). Everyone but Chris Kattan is able to win the award. He is out of the running after quitting the show early on.

Big Brother fans can vote for Lamar Odom, Miesha Tate, Carson Kressley, Chris Kirkpatrick, Todrick Hall, Todd Bridges, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Cynthia Bailey, or Mirai Nagasu.

yep voting is open – $25k for the winner

text name to 21523 #cbbus3 https://t.co/5vLyz557Wf pic.twitter.com/Od9UFp8ucd — hamsterwatch #cbbus3 (@hamsterwatch) February 19, 2022

More information about Celebrity Big Brother 3 final episodes

Even though it might seem like the Winter 2022 season of Celebrity Big Brother just got started, we are running out of episodes before the winner gets named. The celebrities play a much shorter version of the show than the summer casts, leading to a much quicker pace.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The season finale arrives on Wednesday, February 23, and here is the full episode list of what’s left for CBB3. It includes a special Saturday night episode, so make sure to note that when filling out your personal calendars.

And for anyone who has ever wanted to be on the show, the Big Brother 24 applications are open, and the producers have asked for more people to apply to be on the show. This new season will take place during Summer 2022 and the cast will be made up entirely of new people.

If you have missed any of the episodes that have aired so far this winter, the entire season of Celebrity Big Brother 3 can be streamed on Paramount+ or watched through the Comcast OnDemand function. Previous celebrity seasons, as well as all of the summer installments, are all available on there.

Which Celebrity is YOUR favorite houseguest?! Reward them with a vote for America’s Favorite Houseguest! ✨ Vote now by texting their first name to 21523. #BBCeleb. Terms at https://t.co/2v5GaEseIm message & data rates may apply. pic.twitter.com/sL6ULaXyZa — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) February 19, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS in February 2022.