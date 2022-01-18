Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast: New Twitter account claims to have names

Julie Chen Moonves will soon introduce a new cast for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. Pic credit: CBS

New Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast rumors have surfaced on social media, with a fresh Twitter claiming to have some inside information from the show.

As most Big Brother fans already know, a new celebrity version of the show will be airing this winter on CBS.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has been off the air for a number of years, but the network decided to bring it back so that they could compete against the Winter Olympics airing on NBC.

Recently, information was shared online about when the new cast will be sequestered, but that hasn’t yet been confirmed by the show’s producers.

And now, there are some new rumors about who might be playing the game.

New Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast rumors

According to a Twitter account named BBDetectiveDan, that user has the names of the people who will be playing on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast. The user also calls themself a “CBB Insider,” but there isn’t anything on their bio to confirm that.

Take everything that “Dan” has posted with a grain of salt, but, at the same time, they are believable names, so here they are for Big Brother fans to take a look at and debate about.

The first name up has been in the news a lot, and model Camila Morrone might be someone available to play the game.

CONFIRMED: The first celebrity houseguest heading into Celebrity Big Brother is famous model & Leonardo DiCaprio's recent girlfriend Camila Morrone! #BBCeleb #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/no5VvCOYbl — Dan – CBB Insider (@BBDetectiveDan) January 17, 2022

And then we have Sean Spicer, who was a part of the staff for President Donald Trump. He has popped up in a number of other Celebrity Big Brother rumors.

CONFIRMED: The second celebrity houseguest heading into Celebrity Big Brother is former White House press secretary Sean Spicer!#BBCeleb #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/xSQEFEDFZY — Dan – CBB Insider (@BBDetectiveDan) January 17, 2022

Next, we have the most believable name of the bunch, as Tiffany Pollard has made a name for herself on reality television. It would not be surprising at all to see her pop up on another reality TV show.

CONFIRMED: This is not a drill! The third celebrity houseguest heading into Celebrity Big Brother is reality TV personality… the one and only Tiffany "New York" Pollard!#BBCeleb #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/y4bV6ghhNv — Dan – CBB Insider (@BBDetectiveDan) January 17, 2022

And just now, Vanilla Ice was named by “Dan” as the fourth person who will be on the Celebrity Big Brother 3 cast.

CONFIRMED: The fourth celebrity houseguest heading in Celebrity Big Brother is rapper, actor and television host Vanilla Ice! #BBCeleb #CBBUS3 pic.twitter.com/l1xN3lc5o8 — Dan – CBB Insider (@BBDetectiveDan) January 18, 2022

As a reminder, these four names are, at best, just rumored to be on the show. Keep in mind that a lot of fake lists get presented by new social media accounts around this time, so these names may be nothing better than discussion topics for Big Brother fans getting ready to watch the show this winter.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 starts soon

CBS has been running a Celebrity Big Brother TV commercial intended to help create buzz for the Winter 2022 season. It has done just that, but fans really want to know who is going to be playing the game this time around.

This will be the third season where celebrities have taken part in the U.S. version of the show, and there is a lot of prize money on the line for the winner. The first episode of CBBUS3 airs on February 2 at 8/7c, and then it will be a month packed with new content.

Some former houseguests and Survivor castaways are even taking part in a Celebrity Big Brother watch party on the start date.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.