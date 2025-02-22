Catelynn Baltierra has ‘definitely thought about’ breast reduction surgery

Teen Mom star Catelyn Baltierra has considered going under the knife, but she’s admittedly anxious about the notion.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, recently launched their own podcast as part of Kailyn Lowry’s podcast network, KILLR Podcast Network.

During the premiere episode of Cate & Ty: Break It Down!, the MTV personality opened up about getting a breast reduction.

The conversation began when Tyler brought up a TikTok trend.

Catelynn, 32, admitted that compared to the professional dancer who showed off the dance trend on Dancing With the Stars, she wasn’t as fit or strong.

“I ain’t got none of that,” Catelynn confessed.

Catelynn complains about the size of her chest

Tyler added his two cents, telling his wife, “First off, when I’m looking down at you, your t**s are pretty much suffocating you.”

Catelynn agreed with Tyler’s statement, adding that she “can’t even see” because her breasts are “in her eyes.”

That’s when Tyler asked Catelynn whether she’d ever thought about a breast reduction surgery.

“I’ve definitely thought about it a lot,” Catelynn told their listeners. “Yeah, I’m just a sissy b***h.”

Catelynn’s trepidation stems from the fear of “getting cut open” and the pain of recovery.

But Tyler felt that since she’s given birth four times, she would be able to handle the pain of a breast reduction surgery.

Catelynn is ‘scared’ to have breast reduction surgery

Admittedly, Catelynn has always had anxiety after undergoing any type of surgery. And even though a fellow cheer mom had a breast reduction surgery and said it was the “best thing she’d ever done” and it “wasn’t that bad,” Catelynn still isn’t sold on the idea.

“But I’m still scared,” she revealed.

Catelynn continued to discuss details about the surgery that caught Tyler off guard.

She mentioned that surgeons reposition patients’ nipples during the procedure and feared that hers may “turn green” and “fall off.”

Catelynn’s former castmate, Kailyn Lowry, recently had the procedure done herself

If Catelynn decides to go through with the surgery, she wouldn’t be the first Teen Mom star to do so.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kailyn Lowry underwent breast reduction surgery, also known as reduction mammaplasty.

Although the surgery was something Kailyn had been looking forward to getting for years, after the procedure, she doubted herself.

In Kailyn’s case, she had the operation in order to be “skinny” and viewed the process as “mutilating” her own body.

“I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” Kailyn told her Instagram followers post-op.

Kailyn attributed her decision to body dysmorphia, admitting that the surgery’s recovery was a “rough” one.

“Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery,” Kailyn advised.

Season 2B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.