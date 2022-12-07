Catelynn Baltierra claps back at Teen Mom critic who claims she runs when parenting gets ‘real’

Catelynn defended herself against a troll who criticized her parenting. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Catelynn Baltierra found herself on the defensive when a critic called her out for taking off whenever parenting “gets real.”

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, have been sharing their storyline with Teen Mom viewers since 2009, when they joined the cast of 16 and Pregnant.

Viewers watched as Catelynn and Tyler made the emotional decision to place their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption. They’ve since welcomed three more daughters, Novalee, Vaeda, and Rya.

Much of Catelynn’s storyline these days focuses on her and Tyler raising their daughters.

Recently, a critic took to Twitter after catching up on Catelynn’s life on TV. Their tweet accused Catelynn of having some type of “mysterious illness” and needing a break whenever parenting “gets real.”

“I feel so sorry for Tyler!” they added. “Why want so many kids and you don’t want to parent? Just sad.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Catelynn Baltierra fires back at critic who attacked her parenting

Catelynn responded to the tweet, writing, “You guys see a minute of my life Tyler and I do EQUAL parenting!!”

Coming to Catelynn’s defense was her mom, April Brockmiller, who also replied to the critic. April said that Catelynn takes “very good” care of her daughters and reiterated that her daughter and Tyler “work as a team” when it comes to parenting.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra open up about mental health struggles

Viewers have watched Catelynn struggle with her mental health, namely depression and suicidal thoughts, prompting her to seek inpatient treatment on several occasions. Catelynn and Tyler have both been open with Teen Mom viewers about the trauma they experienced in their childhoods.

During a recent episode of The Next Chapter, Tyler shared his vulnerable side when he allowed MTV’s cameras to film one of his therapy sessions. Viewers showed their support for Tyler, who got candid about the sexual abuse he suffered as a child. Tyler has also opened up on the show about his father Butch’s struggles with addiction and time in and out of jail.

This isn’t the first time Catelynn’s parenting has come under attack by critics, either. Catelynn and Tyler have been accused of being “lazy” parents, and critics even said their parenting style was causing “abandonment anxiety issues” with their daughters.

Despite the criticism they receive and the struggles they’ve faced, Catelynn and Tyler are the only couple from the Teen Mom franchise who are still together, recently celebrating their 16th anniversary together.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.