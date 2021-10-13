Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra tease visit with daughter Carly to air on Teen Mom OG

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra dropped a hint that their most recent visit with their daughter Carly might air on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra revealed an upcoming spoiler on this season of Teen Mom OG involving a visit with their firstborn daughter, Carly.

When Catelynn and Tyler first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, they were both just 17 years old and about to place their first child for adoption.

Carly, who was born in 2009, was adopted by Brandon and Teresa Davis.

Carly’s adoptive parents have asked that Catelynn and Tyler keep Carly out of the limelight, which is why Teen Mom OG viewers haven’t seen Carly very often on the show.

But now, Catelynn and Tyler have offered a hint about a special meetup with their now 12-year-old daughter that will have Teen Mom OG fans excited to watch.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra drop hint about visit with Carly on Teen Mom OG

Catelynn and Tyler spoke with E! News recently about an upcoming episode on Season 10 of Teen Mom OG.

“We did end up having a visit with Carly and MTV did follow that. They didn’t film Carly herself or anything like that but they always film us,” Catelynn told E! News.

Catelynn teased, “People will be able to witness what our reaction was from the first day to the last day, from leaving and even just like the start of the visit and things like that, which I think is definitely important.”

Speaking about honoring Brandon and Teresa’s wishes to keep Carly out of the spotlight, Catelynn shared, “I think it’s awesome to be able to show the journey of an open, semi-open adoption through the years and the ups and the downs and learning and navigating this relationship.”

“I think it’s super awesome that we can continue to do that in a way that can show our fans the journey but also in the way that it allows Carly’s parents to feel comfortable with us sharing it as well,” Catelynn added.

Tyler spoke up and added that he feels “blessed” to be able to share his and Catelynn’s adoption story in the hopes of educating others.

Tyler and Catelynn ‘opened the door’ to talk about adoption

“Before our 16 and Pregnant [episode] aired, I’ve never really heard about adoption, let alone open adoption,” Tyler admitted.

“I feel like we did a good job of opening the door for that conversation to happen and making it more normal, more accepted to get information. It’s kind of great to think about being part of that door opening, but we’re blessed to do it,” the 29-year-old father of four expressed.

Back at home in Michigan, Catelynn and Tyler, who have been together for 15 years, have been staying busy with their three daughters, Nova, Vaeda, and the newest addition to the Baltierra family, baby Rya Rose.

“The house is covered in toy, diapers, onesies and burp rags. That’s what we’re dealing with,” Tyler joked. “With girls, there’s lot of screaming and loudness. I’m always like, ‘Oh Lord, what are we gonna do when they’re all teenagers?'”

Knowing what they know now about the adoption process, Tyler hinted that he and Catelynn may turn the tables and consider adopting a child in the future.

“I mean, we never, ever took adoption off the table,” Tyler shared. “But right now, we’re pretty busy with the ones we’ve got, but I guess we’ll see in the future.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.