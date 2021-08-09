Cassie Randolph stars in Brighton’s music video for Dreaming

Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt star in the music video for his song Dreaming. Pic credit: @briiighton/Instagram

The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph has taken on a much different role from her days as the leading lady for Colton Underwood during the 23rd season of ABC’s reality dating series.

The blonde beauty has a new credit to her resume, music video star.

Cassie stars in a video for her beau Brighton Reinhardt, who professionally goes by his first name for his song Dreaming.

The couple, who have been dating for just about one year, star in the video, which focuses on their romance.

The music video was reportedly shot with his brothers and centers around Brighton’s favorite companion, Cassie, and tells the story of their deep love for one another.

Cassie and Brighton teased the video’s release by posting for still images and short clips from the shoot to their respective social media accounts.

Cassie Randolph and Brighton basked in their love

In a series of images taken on the set, Cassie and Brighton enjoyed a summer day.

The couple was seen in a red convertible auto as they drove down a road. Other scenes included the duo as they enjoy a romantic picnic in a lush, grassy field and as they wrapped their arms around one another, smiling brightly at the other.

Brighton is also seen as he rocked out playing a mint green guitar and he even ran with it down the beach.

Cassie and Brighton first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2020 but kept their relationship under wraps. They were spotted out together for the first time in public after her ex-fiance Colton Underwood came out as gay in April of this year.

Cassie Randolph and Brighton are Instagram official

News of Brighton’s new music video featuring Cassie Randolph comes on the heels of an Instagram-official post shared by the singer, which featured the couple in an embrace on the beach, posted to the singer’s Instagram on July 28.

The couple is reportedly very happy.

The former reality show television star reportedly had no idea that her former beau would speak with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts and admit he struggled with his sexuality. Around this same time, Cassie traveled with Brighton and her family to Cozumel for a getaway which was documented with a slideshow of photos on her social media account, as seen below.

Colton and Cassie met in 2019 during Season 23 of The Bachelor.

Colton dumped both Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin to fight for Cassie, whom he felt was his true love, during the season finale. She won his final rose of the season.

Check out Brighton’s brand new music video below, featuring Cassie Randolph.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.