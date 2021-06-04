Cassie Randolph opens up about Caelynn Miller-Keyes friendship — Where do they stand now?

Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes were once very close friends. Pic credit: @cassierandolph/Instagram

When Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes met on The Bachelor, they hit it off instantly. During the course of season 23, and for some time beyond, they were almost inseparable. The two have seemingly drifted apart, however, with Cassie addressing whether or not they’re still friends.

When The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph and Caelynn Miller-Keyes met

Cassie and Caelynn met during Season 23 of The Bachelor. While some fans liked them, they weren’t trusted by the other cast members, who thought they were on the show for the wrong reasons. As a result, they ended up defending each other quite a bit.

They became best friends on the show almost out of necessity. Cassie decided to leave the show early, mainly because she realized that she wasn’t ready to get married. Caelynn was eliminated by Colton Underwood in week 8.

Despite quitting, Colton realized that it was Cassie that he wanted to be with. Colton and Cassie would subsequently met up and began dating and stayed together until May 2020. Soon after, he was accused of stalking Cassie and planting a tracking device on her car.

That didn’t seem to affect her relationship with Caelynn Miller-Keyes. She did, though, release a video on YouTube video, during which she briefly spoke about their friendship. The update came as part of a discussion about assumptions people make about Cassie.

Are Cassie and Caelynn still friends?

Cassie Randolph noted that one of the biggest misconceptions about her is that she hasn’t spoken to Caelynn since leaving The Bachelor. That’s not the case, however, and is something that gets brought up quite often. It’s something that the two have even discussed before.

As she said: “This is another one I get a lot, and I know Caelynn does too because we’ve talked about it before. And you know why people assume this is because there was a time like right after Bachelor, or even while Bachelor was airing where me and Caelynn, our paths were crossing all the time.”

As she went on to note, the two’s lives were constantly intertwined. As a result, they saw and spoke to each other regularly. That’s not the case now, however, although they are still on friendly terms.

She continued by saying, “Now that our lives aren’t as intertwined and she lives farther away, or I live farther away, we’re not together all the time. So, you guys don’t see it, but we still are. We still are really good friends.”

What’s Caelynn doing now?

Since being on The Bachelor season 23, Caelynn Miller-Keyes has appeared in Bachelor in Paradise, turning up in its sixth season. During the season, she and Dean Unglert struck up a relationship and it’s still going strong. While the two traveled for a while, they set down roots in Las Vegas.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.