Cassidy Timbrooks says if Victoria Fuller wanted her man, she’d ‘simply give him to her’

Cassidy Timbrooks appeared on The Bachelor Season 26 with Clayton Echard. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has brought back several popular members from Bachelor Nation, including Victoria Fuller.

Victoria Fuller’s arrival on the island caused a stir among the cast, with several BIP Season 8 stars declaring her a “hot commodity.”

Last week, ladies such as Hunter Haag and Genevieve Parisi expressed feeling intimidated by Victoria and her potential threat to their relationship with Johnny DePhillipo and Justin Glaze, respectively.

Genevieve was especially distraught when Victoria used her date card to go out with Justin.

While Genevieve was convinced she would be going home and Justin would pick Victoria over her, Victoria instead struck up a quick connection with Johnny, causing Hunter to be eliminated.

Bachelor Nation ladies on the island weren’t the only ones who reacted to Victoria and her undeniable beauty, as The Bachelor Season 26 star Cassidy Timbrooks also weighed in.

Cassidy Timbrooks talks Victoria Fuller and lost causes

Cassidy took to Twitter to share her take on Victoria, suggesting Victoria could have any man she wanted, including a man Cassidy was dating.

The Bachelor Nation star wrote, “not a joke if Victoria F wanted my man I’d simply give him to her. I know a lost cause when I see one.”

Another commenter agreed with Cassidy’s sentiment, writing, “I’d just congratulate him tbh.”

Pic credit: @cassidytimb/Twitter

Who went home in the first rose ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

Men had the power to hand out roses leading up to the first BIP rose ceremony, making three women the first of the cast to go home.

Hunter Haag ended up being most impacted by Victoria Fuller’s arrival on the island.

Initially, Hunter had connected with Johnny and felt confident she would receive his rose.

However, after Victoria’s date with Justin, she decided she still wanted to explore some options and pulled Johnny aside for a chat. Victoria and Johnny’s conversation led to a makeout session, and Hunter ended up experiencing “last-minute rejection” by Johnny when he gave his rose to Victoria instead.

Hailey Malles was also eliminated after struggling to form a solid connection.

Hailey was most interested in The Bachelorette Season 19 star Logan Palmer. However, Logan was more focused on pursuing Shanae Ankney.

After not hitting it off with any other men, Hailey was sent home.

Finally, Kira Mengistu was eliminated after dealing with drama between Romeo Alexander and Jill Chin and struggling to seduce other men on the island.

It remains to be seen which men go home on the second rose ceremony of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.