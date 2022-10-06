Cassidy Timbrooks praises how Kira Mengistu handled herself on Bachelor in Paradise 

Cassidy Timbrooks and Kira Mengistu appeared on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Kira Mengistu’s journey on Bachelor in Paradise came to an end this week, and her Bachelor Nation friend and costar Cassidy Timbrooks applauded her conduct.

While Kira’s time on Bachelor in Paradise was brief, she still had her fair share of drama on and off the show.

On the show, Kira was in a tense love triangle of sorts with Romeo Alexander and Jill Chin. Kira confronted Jill by the ocean and accused Jill of shaming her.

The messy situation concluded with Romeo choosing Jill over Kira.

Kira has also been sharing receipts online after her Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 costar Justin Glaze claimed not to have interacted with her at Stagecoach.

Amid all the drama, Cassidy felt Kira had an entertaining presence and also exhibited endearing compassion towards Romeo, even after he rejected her.

Cassidy Timbrooks says ‘tenderness is sexy’ while praising Kira Mengistu

Cassidy took to Twitter to share her thoughts on Kira.

Cassidy reacted to the BIP scene where Kira consoled a sobbing Romeo after he found himself struggling to secure a connection and getting rejected by Jill Chin and Hailey Malles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tagging Kira in the tweet, Cassidy began, “I’m biased because @KiraMengistu is my bestie – but on top of being hilarious and entertaining, I thought the way she comforted Romeo after everything was really endearing and reflective of the kind of person she is.”

Cassidy concluded the tweet with a nod to Kira’s penchant for seduction, writing, “Tenderness is sexy. #BachelorInParadise.”

Sharing her tweet on her Instagram Stories, Cassidy called Kira a gem and warned she’ll come for the throats of anyone who disagrees. Cassidy also backed Kira’s Stagecoach claims as she was also at the festival with Kira.

Pic credit: @cassidytimbrooks/Instagram

Cassidy Timbrooks was eliminated early on The Bachelor Season 26

Despite comforting Romeo during his emotional moment, Kira didn’t receive his rose and was one of the first cast members to be eliminated from the island.

Cassidy can relate to Kira’s early elimination as she was sent home early during Clayton Echard’s season.

After surviving the first rose ceremony, Cassidy quickly became the season’s early villain.

Cassidy ruffled feathers during a group date where she refused to help her cast mates set up a children’s birthday party, instead choosing to spend time making out with Clayton and gabbing with guest star actress Hilary Duff.

Clayton gave Cassidy a rose during the group date, but in an unprecedented moment, he took Cassidy’s rose back upon learning she had a friend with benefits back home.

Cassidy was eliminated, and Shanae Ankney took her place as the season’s ultimate villain.

Cassidy remains a fan of The Bachelor franchise and even pitched potentially starting a podcast reviewing the show.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.