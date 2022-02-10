Cassidy Timbrooks calls out misogynistic roast on The Bachelor group date

Cassidy Timbrooks takes issue with the recent roast on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor has featured several women throwing serious shade. On the latest episode, Mara Agrait and Sarah Hamrick went at it during a roast.

Mara didn’t just roast Sarah on the microphone during their group date, but also in her confessionals where she suggested Sarah, who is in her early 20s, was not wife age or wife material.

The first villain of The Bachelor Season 26 Cassidy Timbrooks took issue with Mara’s comment and called it out.

Cassidy Timbrooks gives her two cents on a ‘sexist concept’

Cassidy Timbrooks’ time on The Bachelor was short-lived but she still managed to be at the center of drama during her brief appearance. Now, that she’s been eliminated, Cassidy is still reacting to the show and she took to her Instagram stories to share her thought on Mara’s diss toward Sarah.

Without directly using Mara’s name, Cassidy expressed her issue with Mara suggesting that Sarah wasn’t wife material.

Cassidy wrote, “Re: last nights episode. Just wanted to say for what it’s worth that being or not being wife material is a sexist concept and I wish it would go away. No woman is more or less deserving of love or worthy of a partner based on whatever arbitrary rules you’ve decided make them good enough.”



Mara and Sarah both roast each other’s ages

While Mara certainly fired shots at Sarah’s readiness to be a wife and her age, Sarah also threw shade at Mara’s age as well.

Some disses that Sarah threw Mara’s way included calling Mara a cougar, insulting Mara’s teeth, and suggesting that Mara was the 70-year-old wing-woman that Rachel Recchia brought with her on the opening night of the season.

Meanwhile, Mara’s roast included calling Sarah a 13-year-old, offering to babysit her if Clayton picks her, and more harshly calling Sarah a “desperate b***h” who should just go home.

The ladies clearly did not hold back and while some feel they understood the assignment of the roast on The Bachelor group date, some wonder if Mara and Sarah took it too far.

It remains to be seen if disses from the roast turn into tension and drama in the future.

Do you think Mara or Sarah crossed a line in their roasts?

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.